Magnus Motors expands presence with Citroen showroom in Mehsana

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17: Magnus Motors, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, has announced the grand opening of its latest Citroën showroom in Mehsana. The showroom will be inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami on April 17, marking a significant milestone for Magnus Motors and the automotive landscape in Mehsana.

Following its successful takeover of Citroën Ahmedabad dealership, now renamed Magnus-Citroën Ahmedabad, Magnus Motors has swiftly established itself as a symbol of automotive brilliance in the region. By providing holistic services and extending performance reach, Magnus Motors has received widespread acclaim for its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality.

The new showroom in Mehsana will offer discerning car buyers an unparalleled experience, showcasing the full spectrum of Citroën models, including the innovative electric option. Customers can expect not just a display of cars, but an immersive journey into the artistry and technological prowess that defines Citroën.

Commenting on the expansion, Sankalp Joisar, Director of Magnus Motors, said, “We are thrilled to bring Citroën's exceptional lineup of vehicles to Mehsana and provide our customers with an unmatched experience of comfort and cutting-edge design. The opening of the Citroën showroom represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine the automotive landscape in the region.”

Mann Joisar, Director of Magnus Motors, said, “In addition to offering Citroën's top-notch models to Mehsana, the showroom will feature a curated selection of campaigns, including #ExpressYourEstyle and #CelebrateYourStyle, designed to engage and inspire customers, and underscoring our commitment to excellence.”

https://magnus-ahmedabad.citroen.in

Citroën's existing model lineup in India, including the New C3 Aircross SUV, the C3, the new Ë-C3 All Electric, and the C5 Aircross SUV, exemplifies the brand's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With the upcoming launch of the new Basalt Vision around August, Magnus-Citroën Motors is poised to continue its journey of excellence and redefine the automotive experience in Mehsana.

Magnus Motors invites residents of Mehsana to experience the future of automotive excellence firsthand at their new showroom.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sankalp-joisar?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor