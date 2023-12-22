Magnus Motors on a fresh beginning with the acquisition of Citroën Ahmedabad dealership

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22: The iconic, revolutionary, and dazzling Citroën Ahmedabad has been taken over by Magnus Motors, adding to a shift in its location. During the November 2023, Magnus Motors acquired Citroën Ahmedabad's dealership elevating to its holistic services and performance reach. The great comfort fest is live at the new store that has all top-notch models of Citroën cars available in all model types including Electric option also. Moreover, a step into the showroom will witness into a curated curation of automotive brilliance which is more than just a display of cars; it's an immersive experience, a canvas showcasing the artistry and technological prowess of Citroen.

The first #MadeInIndia car gets an address update to Sun Embark GF, Under Sola Bridge, SG Highway, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380061 with the Magnus-Citroën Ahmedabad's dealership acquisition. Under the leadership of two young, dynamic Directors—Sankalp & Mann Joisar, Magnus Motors Pvt. Ltd. works seamlessly with customer-centric approach giving great comfort and excellence. The new treaty marks upon trailblazing journey contemplating towards delivering quality & style. It’s not merely a relocation but an elevation, a fusion of expertise and panache. The announcement resonates progress as Magnus Motors proudly unfurls its banner atop the acquired Citroën Ahmedabad dealership. And the gears of transformation clicked into place, breathing new life into the iconic Citroën dealership, now renamed as Magnus-Citroën Ahmedabad.

The Magnus dealers calls it ‘where excellence meets automotive innovation' that holds completely true giving a go-to destination for automobile experience. The showroom offers a curated selection of attractive yet effective campaigns such as #ExpressYourEstyle, #CelebrateYourStyle giving an apt exposure to the diversified Citroën cars. It's a triumph moment for Magnus Citroën Motors to have been achieving the new strides!This union between Magnus Citroën Motors is more than a business transaction—it's a testament to the pursuit of quality, style, and relentless innovation. It’s a journey embarked upon to redefine the automotive landscape in Ahmedabad, promising an unparalleled experience where comfort meets cutting-edge design.

Visit for more: https://citroen-magnusmotors.com/

