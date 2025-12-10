Maha aims to become pumped storage hub: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 10 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra aims to establish itself as a Pumped Storage Hub, revealing that the state has reached a generation capacity of 76,115 MW in pumped storage.

In the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, MoUs were also signed.

The CM highlighted that the MoUs signed today for the construction of pumped storage projects in Maharashtra will add a capacity of 5,800 MW, attracting an investment of Rs 23,800 crore and creating 11,500 jobs.

According to the government release, so far, 54 MoUs have been signed for pumped hydro projects across the state. Today’s MoUs will add 5,800 MW to power generation. The Western Ghats Pumped Storage Project is set to be the largest in the country.

The CM informed that the total of 54 MoUs signed for pumped hydro projects will result in a cumulative generation capacity of 76,115 MW, attracting a total investment of Rs 4.06 lakh crore and generating 1.25 lakh jobs.

“The state's policy for the development of Pumped Hydroelectric Projects through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) was issued on December 20, 2023. Today’s MoUs were signed in adherence to this policy,” he added.

CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra is a leader in the country in terms of pumped storage potential.

"The state has an extremely favourable environment for pumped storage due to the Western Ghats and the large dam system," he added.

He further stated that the Central government's support is helping to accelerate these projects, which will be highly effective in balancing the intermittency of renewable energy.

He assured that all departments would work in coordination to complete the projects in the shortest possible time.

