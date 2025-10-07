Maha Cabinet approves Gems and Jewellery Policy-2025 to attract investment of Rs 1 lakh cr, generate 5 lakh jobs

Mumbai, Oct 7 Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, approved the State Gems and Jewellery Policy-2025, intending to boost the growth of industries and businesses related to gold, silver jewellery, diamonds and gems.

The government further expects an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and the creation of five lakh jobs in this sector.

The Cabinet also cleared the policy for wastewater treatment in urban areas of the state. The circular economy will be promoted through wastewater treatment and its recycling. The concept of sustainable management of wastewater, environmental protection, and a healthy environment will be strengthened. The policy will be implemented in 424 urban local bodies of the state.

The Cabinet approved to amend the Maharashtra Prohibition of Partition of Holding Lands and their Consolidation Act, 1947. The provision in section 8 (b) of the Act will be omitted, and a new provision will be inserted after sub-section (3) in section 9.

In a bid to further give much much-needed push to slum rehabilitation schemes for making Mumbai slum free, the Cabinet approved the implementation of a Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme for slum redevelopment.

Further, the Cabinet also approved to provide 2 hectares 38 acres of land in Mouja Badnera for 30 years to Amravati Municipal Corporation for an e-bus depot and charging system under the Central government-sponsored PME Bus Scheme.

The Cabinet decided to implement the revised In-Service Assured Progress Scheme with 2 benefits for non-teaching employees of private aided primary, upper primary, secondary residential ashram schools of the Vijayabhaj category, residential ashram schools for the sons and daughters of sugarcane workers and Vidyaniketan ashram schools run by NGOs. Non-teaching employees of such 980 ashram schools will get the benefits.

The Cabinet approved the implementation of an electricity subsidy of Rs 3 per unit for private spinning mills as per the cooperative spinning mills under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy, 2023-28. Spinning mills in clusters will get relief under the State Industrial Cluster Development Scheme.

Further, Power loom owners will have to register on the Textiles Commissionerate portal to avail the electricity subsidy. Registration will have to be done within six months of the issuance of the government decision.

The Cabinet also approved the Senior Civil Court at Akole in Ahilyanagar district with nod for the necessary posts for this court.

