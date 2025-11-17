Maha forays into nuclear power generation, MahaGenco inks MoU with NPCIL

Mumbai, Nov 17 The state-run MahaGenco and the Nuclear Power Corporation (NPCIL) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding for facilitating the co-development of a nuclear-based power generation project in Maharashtra.

With this, Maharashtra forays into nuclear power generation. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said the key objectives of the MoU are to augment non-fossil energy capacity by supporting Maharashtra's transition toward clean, reliable, and large-scale nuclear power generation and enable design, development, and commissioning of a nuclear power plant using safe, sustainable, and economically viable technologies in compliance with AERB and DAE guidelines.

Besides, the aim is to explore the establishment of a reactor assembly line to promote local manufacturing and technology self-reliance under the ‘Make in Maharashtra Initiative’.

In addition, the Chief Minister said the MOU has an objective to ensure policy, regulatory, and inter-departmental coordination through Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and the state energy department.

“This is a significant step taken by Maharashtra towards clean and sustainable energy, and the Central government is taking steps to increase the participation of states in the field of nuclear power generation. Maharashtra is becoming the first state in the country to participate in the nuclear power generation initiative,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis further said that the participation of states in nuclear power generation will be increased.

He added that until now, the nuclear energy sector was the domain of the Central government.

“But MAHAGENCO is participating in this initiative with NPCIL for the first time. This MoU has been signed at the most opportune time,” he said.

He added that clean energy is the most important fuel for data centres, and this agreement is crucial for that.

“Maharashtra is becoming the 'Data Centre Capital' of the country. Nearly 50-60 per cent of data centre capacity is in Maharashtra, and it is continuously increasing,” he noted.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor