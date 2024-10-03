Maha Kumbh Conclave 2024: Experts unite to highlight Faith, Culture, and Economic Impact

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, set for January-February 2025, two significant conclaves held in Gurgaon and Pune have emphasized the event's cultural and spiritual significance. The first conclave, organized by Hindustan Media and Fever FM in association with Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh at the Lemon Tree Premier in Gurgaon, on September 21, attracted a diverse group of educationists, business leaders, and social workers to discuss the Maha Kumbh's relevance. A follow-up conclave happened at Clarks Inn Hotel on 28 September in collaboration with HT Fever and the Tourism and Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh, focused on logistics and security, highlighting the need for accessibility for participants.

During the Gurgaon event, industrialist and social worker Bodhraj Sikri inaugurated the proceedings with a ceremonial lamp lighting. Speaking on the occasion, Sikri emphasized the importance of the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of faith and a chance to preserve cultural heritage, stating, "Uttar Pradesh is the soul of the nation." He urged collective participation, resonating strongly with attendees about the unifying spirit of the Mela.

Contributing to the discourse, tourism expert, Praveen Bhatia highlighted the need to communicate the significance of the Maha Kumbh to the youth, noting their reliance on scientific reasoning. He asserted that educating young people about the event's value can foster a deeper connection to this revered gathering. Whereas, Rajiv Softy, founder and CEO of Indian Holidays, also shared his views, suggesting that government tax incentives could enhance religious tourism, which he believes can significantly impact the local economy.

Tourism expert Siddharth Sharma elaborated on the role of tourism in awakening consciousness, explaining that travel introduces individuals to diverse cultures and traditions, offering a deeper understanding of life.

The spiritual discourse was enriched by renowned Guru Anandmurti Guru Maa, she discussed the scientific aspects of the Maha Kumbh, advocating for youth involvement and the practice of yoga. She underscored the relevance of ancient wisdom in contemporary life, encouraging attendees to adhere to the principles of Dharma and Karma.

In a discussion on education policy, Dr Kaushik, advocated for an educational system blending modern knowledge with Sanatan Dharma values. "We need to empower our youth by returning to our cultural roots," he said. Similarly, author Siddharth Sharma emphasized that tourism should awaken consciousness, introducing individuals to diverse cultures and traditions.

The Pune conclave followed on September 28, emphasizing practical arrangements for the expected influx of devotees. Dr Deepak Shikarpur, author of 57 books, called for the participation of "40 crore devotees," reflecting the enthusiasm among Maharashtrians. He raised concerns about security, particularly cyber safety, and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to implement special travel arrangements, including charter flights.

Swami Nitin, a descendant of Sant Tukaram, praised the conclave's initiative to raise awareness about the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the religious faith among people in Maharashtra. He noted that he and his followers are determined to participate in the upcoming event at the Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Pune Rotary President Avinash Taravade welcomed the increased focus on religious events and expressed hope for budget accommodations for attendees. "Promoting religious tourism strengthens our ties to Sanatan Dharma," he noted.

Advocate Patil highlighted the enthusiasm among Maharashtra devotees to attend the Prayagraj Kumbh, emphasizing the need for adequate arrangements and security assurances.

Uday Kadam, Vice President of the Maharashtra Travel Association, reported rising interest from international tourists, calling for comprehensive information to be made available to facilitate their participation.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, represented by Ravi Singh, reiterated its commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees. He stressed the importance of awareness campaigns to encourage participation.

Vinay Patrale, National President of Bharat Bharti, underscored the challenges faced by attendees at large events, emphasizing the importance of communication to avoid separation among families.

This series of discussions and events reinforces a strong belief in the importance of the Maha Kumbh, not only as a religious pilgrimage but as a significant cultural and economic opportunity for the nation.

