Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group serves spiritual nourishment with ‘Satvik’ meals and Geeta Press literature

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 The Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand spiritual event held every 12 years in Prayagraj, is witnessing a significant joint effort by the Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve the devotees.

As millions of devotees gather to bathe in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, the Adani Group and ISKCON have united to provide essential services to the pilgrims.

In a video, the Adani Group highlighted the profound importance of this sacred event while urging devotees to embrace ‘Satvik’ (pure) meals and take home the literature from the Geeta Press, Gorakhpur.

The Adani Group has joined hands with ISKCON to serve Mahaprasad (sacred meals) to the devotees throughout the Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 and will run until February 26, 2025. The initiative is a part of the Adani Group’s broader mission to offer seva (service) at the Kumbh, an event that draws people from all walks of life, all eager to experience the spiritual ambience of this sacred occasion.

In line with its dedication to the spiritual upliftment of the masses, the Adani Group has also joined hands with the Geeta Press, Gorakhpur. Together, they will distribute one crore copies of the 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees attending the event. This noble gesture is designed to help devotees carry a spiritual reminder of the Kumbh and deepen their connection with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The essence of service lies at the heart of this initiative, reflecting the belief that "Service is discipline, service is prayer, service is the divine" — a principle strongly emphasised by the Adani Group. The group encourages all devotees to embrace ‘Satvik’ (pure) food and take home a copy of the 'Aarti Sangrah' as a keepsake of the divine experience at the Kumbh Mela.

The video documenting the Adani Group's contribution to the event, showcasing their efforts to support the pilgrims is in circulation, capturing the hearts of devotees and offering them both material sustenance and spiritual nourishment. As the Kumbh Mela progresses, the Adani Group’s commitment to seva continues, with hopes that this year’s event will guide everyone towards spiritual enlightenment, service, and inner peace.

