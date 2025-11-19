Maha Yagya for peace, compassion & protection of all living beings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: A collective of social activists and compassionate citizens is organizing a Maha Yagya dedicated to peace, coexistence, and protection of all living beings humans and community animals alike.

This event is not affiliated with any organization, including House of Stray Animals.

Date: 20th November

Time: 3 PM to 7 PM

Venue: Bhairav Mandir, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

At a time when fear, cruelty, and misunderstanding threaten the harmony between humans and community animals across the nation, this Maha Yagya aims to send one strong message:

"Save Animals. Save Mankind. Save Earth."

The Yagya will invoke divine blessings from Shri Bhairav Ji, the protector of animals, and appeal to the nation to uphold compassion, justice, and coexistence.

Purpose of the Maha Yagya

To pray for peace and protection of community animals across India.

To create awareness about coexistence, kindness, and non-violence.

To address the rising concern over the suffering of voiceless beings.

To unite citizens, volunteers, spiritual leaders, environmentalists, and youth for a compassionate India.

To remind the nation that violence against animals weakens humanity itself.

Event Highlights

Special prayers to Lord Bhairav with sacred mantras

Messages on compassion and responsible coexistence.

Participation by citizens, social activists, and animal caregivers.

Collective pledge for the protection of community animals.

Distribution of prasad, water, and basic necessities for attendees.

Call to Citizens

We invite every citizenstudents, families, elders, spiritual practitioners, animal lovers, and environmental guardiansto join this powerful Maha Yagya and raise a united voice for peace and compassion.

Organised by:

A collective of social activists and responsible citizens.

Not organised by any NGO or institution.

For media queries or participation details, please contact:

9818048398

