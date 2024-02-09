Mahagatha unveiled the book "A Life Changing Approach" written by Dr. Rakesh Chandra and Rishiking

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Mahagatha Publications proudly announces the release of "A Life Changing Approach," authored by Dr. Rakesh Chandra and Rishikesh Pandey, with editorial guidance from Akansha Dubey. This compelling narrative unveils the inspiring journey of Satendra Singh Lohiya, an Indian para swimmer whose indomitable spirit defied all odds.

The book, unveiled at a press conference organized on February 8, 2024, by the Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, delves into the remarkable story of Satendra Singh Lohiya. Secretary MSME and Sports and senior IAS P Narhari, Padma Shri awardee Satendra Singh Lohiya and authors of the book - Dr Rakesh Chandra and Rishikesh Pandey - were present on the occasion.

Addressing the press conference book author Dr. Rakesh Chandra said "Satendra, despite facing a 70% disability, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination in his pursuit of excellence in swimming. Born amidst the rustic landscapes of Bhind district in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Satendra emerged from abject poverty to become a national icon of resilience and triumph. His relentless dedication earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2019, presented by then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also lauded Satendra's perseverance and blessed him for his future endeavors in March 2020."

Co-author Rishikesh Pandey said "Acknowledging his exceptional talent and dedication, the Government of India honored Satendra Singh Lohiya with the Padma Shri in 2024, further cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in the field of sports." Rishikesh who is also a film producer announced that he is planning to make a movie on the life of Satendra.

P. Narhari who mentored Satendra on his extraordinary journey said "A Life Changing Approach," serves as a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of individuals like Satendra Singh Lohiya, inspiring readers to pursue their dreams against all odds."

The authors of the book also shared insights into the book's creation and the profound impact of Satendra's story during the press conference. Their collaborative effort, enriched by Akansha Dubey's editorial expertise, illuminates the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

