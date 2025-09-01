Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj blesses Dr. Abhishek Verma as ‘Sanatan Warrior’

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and head of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, blessed Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator of the ShivSena.

In his blessings, Mahant Ji said: “That person is a true yogapurush who works for the welfare of society and the nation, who sets new examples in politics, and who upholds Sanatan culture on the global stage while fulfilling the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

The ceremony was held in the presence of Swami Mahendra Das Gopal Ji Maharaj, founder of Shri Ram Krishna International.

In a formal letter, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj recognised Dr. Verma as a “Sanatan Warrior” for his dedication to Sanatan Dharma, Hindu society, and national service. The letter praised his work in uniting the Hindu community, cow protection, and strengthening dharma’s roots.

Mahant Ji concluded by praying that Lord Shri Ram Lalla bless Dr. Verma with long life, strength, divine wisdom, and boundless energy to continue serving Dharma, society, and the nation.

