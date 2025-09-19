Maharaja Bhog Open It Doors at Skycity Mall, Borivali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Maharaja Bhog, the celebrated premium thali dining brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest outlet at Skycity Mall, Borivali. Known for serving authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis crafted with royal flavors and unmatched hospitality, Maharaja Bhog is now ready to welcome patrons.

With its newest outlet, Maharaja Bhog continues its promise of offering an unlimited thali experience, featuring over 30 delicacies served with love and warmth. Each meal is thoughtfully curated to blend tradition with taste, providing guests with a true “Atithi Devo Bhava” experience.What makes Maharaja Bhog truly unique is its “30 Days, 30 Different Menus” concept

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Maheshwari, Founder and Managing Director of Maharaja Bhog :

“We are excited to bring Maharaja Bhog experience to Borivali, a vibrant hub of families and food lovers. Our goal is to create memorable dining moments where every guest feels like royalty.”

The Skycity Mall outlet has been designed to reflect Maharaja Bhog's ethos of traditional values with modern comfort. With its warm interiors, attentive service, and soulful food, the restaurant promises to be the perfect destination for family gatherings, celebrations, and authentic thali indulgence.

Visit Us Today

Maharaja Bhog – Skycity Mall, Level 3 Borivali East

Call to know more -+91 9920039998

For more information, please visit: www.maharajabhog.com

