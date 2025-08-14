Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hands over keys to owners of BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Worli

New Delhi [India], August 14 : In a landmark moment redefining Mumbai's urban landscape, TCC Construction Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Capacit'e Infraprojects and Tata Projects, the executing construction partners, has handed over the first phase of newly redeveloped homes under the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Worli.

The ceremonial handover took place today in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis along with Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, dignitaries and senior officials from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and leadership teams from Tata Projects and Capacit'e Infraprojects.

Spearheaded by MHADA, in joint collaboration with Tata Projects Ltd. and Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd., the Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment project is one of the largest and most ambitious public housing transformations in the country. Once home to aging and dilapidated structures built over a century ago, the site will be transformed into a modern urban habitat consisting of 33 high-rise towers with 40 floors each. These towers house spacious 2BHK apartments with a 500 sq. ft. carpet area, designed to meet the aspirations of modern living while staying rooted in community values.

During the event, keys were ceremoniously handed over to the 556 flat owners under Phase 1 of the project. With state-of-the-art amenities, modern infrastructure, and thoughtfully designed residences, the project marks a significant step in fulfilling the long-cherished dreams of BDD Chawl residents.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said: "The redevelopment of BDD Chawls is not just about constructing new buildings, it is about restoring dignity, comfort, and security to thousands of Mumbaikars who have waited for decades. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and transformative urban development, we have ensured 500 sq. ft. homes with world-class amenities, and awarded this project through a global tender to reputed firms like Tata Projects and Capacit'e Infraprojects. This is proof that with the right intent and execution, government-led redevelopment can be faster, transparent, and truly people-centric"

Vinayak Pai, MD and CEO, Tata Projects Limited, said, "The BDD Chawl redevelopment pushed us to redefine what's possible when engineering excellence aligns with social impact. Constructing 33 towers, each rising 40 storeys, while keeping families at the heart of this transformation, demanded innovation at every level. Our joint venture with Capacit'e has set new benchmarks in speed and quality of execution."

"The handover of the first redeveloped flats under the BDD Chawl project represents a pivotal milestone in Mumbai's urban transformation journey. This initiative exemplifies what's possible when visionary governance, engineering excellence, and collaborative execution come together with purpose. We congratulate MHADA and the Government of Maharashtra for its leadership and thank Tata Projects for their partnership in this endeavour," said Rohit Katyal, Chairman & Executive Director, Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited.

The redevelopment stands as a testament to inclusive urban progress and represents one of India's largest urban renewal efforts aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, setting a national benchmark for community-focused infrastructure development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor