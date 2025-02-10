Maharashtra CM Fadnavis lays foundation stone for Taj's new hotel "Taj Bandstand" in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the Bhumi pujan ceremony of the new Taj hotel of the Tata Group at Bandra, Mumbai named 'Taj Bandstand' in presence of Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

The new hotel Taj Bandstand, opposite Taj Lands End at Bandra Mumbai spread over 2 acres will house 330 rooms and 85 apartments with multiple dining options, convention spaces and world-class facilities.

Speaking at the ceremony Fadnavis said "This hotel was very dear to Honorable Ratan Tataji. I still remember he himself mentioned to me once that there are certain issues which we need to resolve. And we want to put up a hotel which will not just be a hotel, but it will be pride of Mumbai."

He further added "And I'm happy when I look at the entire planning and design of this hotel. It is going to change the skyline of Mumbai. I think all of us know that of late Mumbai has regained its position as convention capital of India".

The project will also include development and maintenance of surrounding areas with landscaped gardens, sporting and recreation activities as well as entertainment options paying tribute to the city's diverse and rich cultural heritage.

The new Taj Bandstand will be developed by the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Puneet Chatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at IHCL, said, "IHCL opened its first hotel- The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903 and has for over a century woven itself into the cultural fabric of the city. Taj Bandstand, a testament to this legacy will be the torchbearer of the iconic brand Taj for the next century. Envisioned to be a defining edifice of Mumbai's skyline, this landmark development is a tribute to Mumbai's spirit, its people, and its growing global prominence."

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Mumbai including 5 under development. "We have received key pre-construction approvals including IOD and provisional Fire NOC Upon receiving all approvals, IHCL expects to commence construction in 2025 and complete the project over the next four years," added Chatwal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor