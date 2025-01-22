Maharashtra Government and Tembo Defence Products sign Rs1,000 crore investment deal to boost defense manufacturing

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : In a key development for India's defence manufacturing capabilities, the Government of Maharashtra has formalized an agreement with Tembo Defence Products Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tembo Global Industries Limited during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Tembo Defence Products, the agreement involves a substantial investment of Rs1,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the defence sector in the state. This strategic move is expected to generate 300 new job opportunities, further solidifying Maharashtra's position as a significant hub for defence manufacturing.

The signing ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed his support for the initiative, and Shabbir Merchant, Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.

The partnership will not only contribute to the nation's defense infrastructure but will also stimulate local economies through employment generation and technological advancements.

In another significant milestone for Tembo Global Industries, Tembo Defence Products has been invited to showcase its cutting-edge defense technologies at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This invitation reflects the growing international recognition of the company's capabilities and its role in advancing global defense solutions.

Sanjay J Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Limited, shared his thoughts on the development and said, "We are excited to partner with the Government of Maharashtra in this landmark initiative. This Rs1,000 crore investment will not only enhance our defense manufacturing capabilities but will also create a substantial number of employment opportunities in the region."

He added, "Our participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos highlights the global recognition of Tembo Defence Products and the important contributions we are making to strengthen India's defense sector. We are fully committed to providing innovative, world-class solutions that serve the needs of our armed forces and contribute to national security."

The partnership between Tembo Global Industries and the Maharashtra Government marks a significant step forward in India's defense sector, with a clear focus on innovation, job creation, and global competitiveness.

