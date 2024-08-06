Maharashtra Government's Advanced MEMS 108 Ambulance Project with Sumeet SSG to Revolutionize Public Health Infrastructure

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Sumeet Facilities Limited India, in consortium with Grupo SSGMatrix, Spain and previous service operator BVG India will implement the New 'Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services' (MEMS) 108 Ambulance Project in the state of Maharashtra. This project is set to transform emergency medical services in India with the integration of cutting-edge technology using advanced global standards. The 10-year large-scale initiative introduces a new operational model featuring state-of-the-art technology to boost service efficiency and effectiveness, bringing wide scale reform to the healthcare sector across Maharashtra.

Currently, ambulance services across India operate primarily as Patient Transportation Services (PTS). The new project envisioned by the Government of Maharashtra aims to genuinely save lives by utilizing specialized medical equipment during the critical golden hour of a patient's emergency. The project, under the State National Health Mission, aims to provide pre-hospital health emergency services to patients in critical and non-critical conditions, utilising life support ambulances to stabilise and facilitate prompt mobilisation to nearby hospitals. The initiative covers a wide range of health emergencies, including road accidents, critical diseases, and natural calamities, among others.

Summit Salunke, Vice Chairman of Sumeet Group Enterprises, expressed his commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure and improving quality of life for citizens of Maharashtra through this exemplary government initiative. He conveyed pride of being associated with this ventures' far-reaching impact on patient care and improving emergency response times across urban and rural areas. He appreciates and thanks the leadership and administrators of Govt. of Maharashtra for coming up with such high specifications and bringing EMS industry in India at par with European and North American standards.

Diego Prieto Oliver, Vice-Chairman of SSG Transporte Sanitario SL, remarked, "It is inspiring to witness Maharashtra adopt such a clear and innovative mindset with this project, raising its quality standards to align with global leaders. This initiative, which redefines emergency care as a network that brings hospital-level care to the patient, represents a substantial advancement that will revolutionize the EMS industry in India."

Built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model for the first time in India, with service provider contributing to 51% of the capital expenditure and the government contributing to 49%. MEMS-108 project is set to redefine emergency medical care by integrating advanced medical technology, data analytics, and high-tech communication systems. The program is designed to ensure faster response times across urban, rural, and tribal areas throughout the state, with 24/7 medical support through a state-of-the-art Emergency Response Center (ERC), based on NG911 standards and will be staffed with a specialized team of doctors.

Additionally, there will be a robust Information, education, and communication campaign to raise awareness about these free emergency services provided by the government. Further, this initiative will bring substantial benefits to the public by creating over 14,000 jobs in both skilled and semi-skilled categories, thereby generating significant employment opportunities. The project aims to deliver equal, international-level services to all 14 crore citizens of Maharashtra, ensuring comprehensive and equitable healthcare access. The government will benefit from increased public trust and transparency through improved service delivery, as well as reduced healthcare costs due to more efficient use of resources and enhanced capabilities in pandemic and disaster management situation in the state.

The project stands as a new benchmark in emergency medical services in India, promising not only technological advancements and operational efficiency but also a sustainable model for future public-private collaborations for quality service delivery by the service providers. The New MEMS 108 Project will be rolled out across the state in five phases in the coming months.

Fleet Key Advancements and New International Standard Benchmark Upgrades

The upgraded fleet is based on high-end body kits of ABS/PPMA material, providing highest durability and strength. It is equipped with high-end lifesaving medical equipment. The improved standards specify the requirements based on quality of design, performance and KPI based reporting structure that are key for better patient outcomes.

New Age Technology Integrations

Technological upgrades in ambulances now include Mobile Data Terminals (MDT), tablet PCs, RFID, GPS, caller location tracking, CCTV, TRIAGE systems, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Vehicle Tracking and Management System (VTMS), and patient arrival intimation systems, compared to the previous reliance on basic mobile phones and coordination with the caller for directions.

Enhanced training modules will also be developed for preparatory and emergency training for all personnel.

Fleet size almost doubled to 1756 from earlier 937

* Advance Life Support (ALS) Ambulances - 255

* Basic Life Support (BLS) - 1274

* Neo Natal Ambulance - 36

* First Responder Bikes - 166

* Sea boat Ambulance - 10

* River boat Ambulance - 15

The total capital expenditure procurement value has increased from approximately Rs. 240 crores for 937 ambulances (ALS-233, BLS-704) in 2013 to approximately Rs. 870 crores for 1,756 ambulances in 2024, reflecting the adoption of new international specifications and a variety of fleet types. The annual operational expenditure by the government has doubled from approximately Rs. 425 crore to Rs. 800 crores, in line with the expanded service scope and doubled fleet size.

In future, the State Government also wishes to introduce forward integration initiatives like for use of Helicopters and Drones for quickest medical assistance and Patient Arrival Intimation System in All Hospitals across Maharashtra.

You can avail this free service by dialling 108, ensuring prompt and efficient response to critical situations.

Sumeet Group Enterprises operates across more than 20 states in India, employing over 50,000 people. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative business solutions across various industries.

For more information, please visit www.sumeetgroup.com.

SSG is the 2nd largest Emergency Transport Services provider in Spain and 3rd largest in Europe, with +40 years' experience, specialising in advanced and comprehensive medical solutions for emergency situations, and healthcare services.

For more information, please visit www.grupossg.com.

