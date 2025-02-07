Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Felicitates Arjun Kandhari with Youth Excellence in leadership and CSR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a momentous occasion, Arjun Kandhari was felicitated and awarded the esteemed Youth Excellence in leadership and CSR by the Governor of Maharashtra, Honorable C. P. Radhakrishnan. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Kandhari's tireless efforts and dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Adding to his accolades, Kandhari was also bestowed with the Udyog Ratna award by the Maharashtra ministry. This honor acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the state's industrial and economic growth.

Expressing his gratitude, he pledged to continue working towards the development and upliftment of Maharashtra. His commitment to the state's progress is inspiring, and his achievements serve as a shining example for future generations.

Kandhari's awards are a reflection of his passion for creating positive change in society. As a proud citizen of Maharashtra, he remains dedicated to serving the state and its people. With these prestigious awards, Kandhari's reputation as a leader in CSR and industrial development is solidified.

