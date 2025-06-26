Maharashtra Minister Visits India Business House (IBH) in Amsterdam Ahead of Launch, Marking Key Milestone in Indo-Dutch Business Corridor

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: In a significant prelude to its formal launch on 1st July 2025, India Business House (IBH) has taken a strategic step to deepen Indo-Dutch cooperation by fostering high-impact synergies between Maharashtra and the Netherlands. IBH hosted a high-level delegation from the Government of Maharashtra, led by Hon'ble Minister (Marketing & Protocol), Shri Jaykumar Rawal, aimed at building long-term synergies between India's most industrially progressive state and the Netherlands, world's leading Agri-Tech ecosystem.

As global supply chains evolve, sustainable agriculture is emerging as a cornerstone of international cooperation. IBH curated a focused agenda of B2B and B2G engagements, enabling practical dialogue for the adoption of advanced agri-tech solutions, sustainable farming practices, cold storage and integrated supply chain development to strengthen bilateral opportunities in agriculture, horticulture and food processing.

India and the Netherlands share a time-tested relationship rooted in trade, innovation, and mutual respect. In today's interconnected global economy, the partnership stands out for its strategic synergy. While India brings scale, skilled manpower and a growing market, the Netherlands contributes advanced technology, innovation and strategic gateway to Indian partners to the European market ecosystem. This initiative reflects the growing interest among Dutch companies in forging strategic partnerships to access India's multi-billion-dollar agri-horticulture market, and to pilot test, scale and commercialize sustainable agri-tech innovations within India's supportive policy environment and market linked frameworks.

In this backdrop, Maharashtra's delegation visits mark a critical step in deepening sectoral collaboration across agriculture, horticulture and food processing industries. Maharashtra (India's leading agro-industrial state) presents Dutch players a strategic landing ground for pilot projects, partnerships and export-oriented production models.

Positioning itself as a gateway for agri-export growth, the Maharashtra Government delegation showcased its USD 4 billion agri-export performance in 2023-24 and invited Dutch collaboration to scale this momentum. With rich horticultural output, nine agro-climatic zones, strong agro-processing capacity, and logistics hubs like JNPT and Mumbai Airport, the state presented a ready ecosystem. Institutional frameworks, EU standard pack houses and export-grade treatment facilities underscored Maharashtra's readiness to meet global standards and deepen trade partnerships.

The dialogue brought together key representatives from both Indian and Dutch agri-business ecosystems, including companies such as Q-Assurance, AK International, Ravani International B.V., Aqua Aid Europe BV, Royal Flora Holland, and leading Dutch Greenhouse Companies, fostering meaningful engagement and collaborative discussions on agri-tech innovation and trade partnerships. India Business House (IBH) also arranged meetings for the Hon'ble Minister of Maharashtra (Marketing & Protocol) at Seed Processing Holland BV at Seed Valley.

India Business House (IBH) is stepping forward as the go-to-strategic business corridor between India and Netherlands, that is built to deliver real outcomes. As a strategic platform between India and the Netherlands, IBH is already catalyzing high-impact dialogues and enabling government-to-business connections by laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships. With a deep-rooted presence in Europe, IBH will facilitate high-level policy engagement, market-entry support, export promotion, joint ventures, strategic deals, and technology transfer initiatives. It offers Indian businesses, guided access to European markets and Dutch institutions a gateway into India's transformative economy.

At the core of this initiative is the vision of Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi, Founder & Chairman of IBH, whose two decades of expertise in the India-Europe corridor have been instrumental in shaping IBH as an independent, trust-driven business platform.

The delegation from the Government of Maharashtra comprised of Shri Jaykumar Rawal, Hon'ble Minister (Marketing & Protocol), Government of Maharashtra, Shri Chanransing Babulal Thakur, MLA, Katol Constituency, Maharashtra State, Shri Sanjay Narayanrao Kadam, Managing Director, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), Shri Prashant Sumantrao Patil - Dy. Collector & Private Secretary to Hon. Minister (Marketing & Protocol), Shri Vinanyak Vitthalrao Kokare, General Manager, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), Shri Satish Wasudeo Warade, Manager Export, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and was welcomed and received by Ms. Prachee van Brandenburg, CEO of Avion BV.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor