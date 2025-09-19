Maharashtra to play a major role in PM's Mission Green steel: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 19 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that Maharashtra wants to be the best state in the country not only in the steel sector but also in the green steel sector.

He expressed confidence that Maharashtra will play the biggest role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Green Steel.

He was speaking after inaugurating the AIIFA Steelex 2025, the steel mega-kumbh, in the presence of Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, State Industries Secretary P. Anbalagan, among others.

Chief Minister Fadnavis and Union Minister Joshi also presided over the signing and exchange of nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across Vidarbha, Marathwada, western Maharashtra, and Konkan between the Maharashtra government and companies belonging to the Steel and Auxiliary Industries, with a total investment of Rs 80,962 crore and employment opportunities to 90,300 people.

The Chief Minister said that from the perspective of Maharashtra's all-round development, this investment is extremely important, adding that the state will rank first in steel production in the country in the future.

"

He also added, "Gadchiroli, previously known for Maoism, is now set to become the country's new steel city. Maoism has been eradicated there in the last 10 years and the local community is supporting the steel industry."

Regarding green steel and eco-friendly measures, CM Fadnavis said that a target has been set to plant five crore trees in Gadchiroli, of which 40 lakh trees have been planted.

"We will build a new ecosystem of steel in Gadchiroli without destroying water, land and forests. Maharashtra is at the forefront in green hydrogen, green ammonia, gas value chain and battery storage," he added.

Speaking on energy storage through pumped storage, the Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has so far decided to develop pumped storage projects of 75,000 MW, of which 7,000 MW of power generation will start in two years.

This will make green power available 24/7 and Maharashtra will do a great job in stabilising the country's grid, he added.

Union Minister Joshi in his speech outlined the direction of India's future industrial policies, with a focus on green energy, green hydrogen and green steel production.

"This is not just an economic transformation, but a national duty to safeguard the planet for future generations," he said.

"India is on the verge of becoming the third largest economy in the world. For this, it is necessary to work with the mantra of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect'. The government stands firmly with the entrepreneurs, but the entrepreneurs will have to achieve the goal before time," Chief Minister Fadnavis added.

Minister Samant said that the steel industry will make it possible to take the guns from the hands of Maoists and provide employment to them.

Gadchiroli district is very important for the state government and the industries department has removed the problems in providing land for the industrial estate there, he added.

