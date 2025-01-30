Maharashtra's Infrastructure Leader Represents India at U.S. Presidential Inauguration

Mr. Anilkumar Baliram Gaikwad, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), represented India on the global stage as he attended the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. This historic event marked the swearing-in of the Trump-Vance administration and brought together global policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss pressing issues, including infrastructure and sustainability.

Invited by Dr. D.D. Mhaske, a senior U.S. federal bureaucrat known for his work in strengthening Indo-U.S. relations, Mr. Gaikwad participated in exclusive events such as the Cabinet Reception, Candlelight Dinner, Inaugural Parade, and Starlight Ball. Among the attendees were notable figures like Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, and Masayoshi Son.

During the event, Mr. Gaikwad engaged in high-level discussions with global leaders on smart urban planning, sustainable transportation, and infrastructure management. These dialogues emphasized Maharashtra's advancements in connectivity and urban development, reinforcing its position as a leader in modern infrastructure.

"Attending the inauguration and collaborating with global leaders was a transformative experience," Mr. Gaikwad remarked. "The insights gained will shape Maharashtra’s roadmap for sustainable and future-ready infrastructure, aligning with global best practices."

Under Mr. Gaikwad's leadership, MSRDC continues to pioneer projects that enhance connectivity and economic growth in Maharashtra. This international exposure is expected to further solidify the state's reputation for innovation and sustainability in infrastructure development.