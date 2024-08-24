Maharashtra’s MSME sector to get push from CII’s Digital Saksham program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: The MSME sector in Maharashtra is all set for a digital boost through a novel initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry. CII's Digital Saksham program is working to bridge the gap between digital technologies and micro enterprises with its pioneering Project Digital Saksham supported by Master card. The project is providing trainings in 13 States and over 55 industrial clusters.

Digital Saksham, an ambitious project of CII in partnership with Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, is playing a transformative role in Maharashtra to equip entrepreneurs across the state with essential digital tools and skill sets, fostering growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness. Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman, CII National MSME Council and Chairman and Managing Director, Jakson Group, said, “ The impact of Digital Saksham in Maharashtra has been substantial, with the program reaching out to 10,000 MSMEs, providing training to 4,000 businesses, and achieving an adoption rate of 3,000 enterprises. This success is reflected in numerous inspiring stories across various sectors. Trainers from across Maharashtra have come on board to optimise training and development across the state in Marathi to help the micro and nano enterprises in digital transformation in the local language for deep grassroots penetration and empowerment.”

There are plenty such success stories in the state already, Mr Gupta added. In Nashik, the food processing sector is undergoing a remarkable digital transformation, shifting from traditional practices to virtual marketplaces. Local entrepreneurs are leveraging digital platforms to showcase their products, connect with consumers across India, and streamline operations, preserving Nashik’s culinary heritage while opening new avenues for growth and innovation.

Similarly, Pune’s textile industry is experiencing a digital renaissance, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Artisans and manufacturers are adopting digital tools to revolutionize design, production, and marketing processes, positioning the city as a hub for innovative textile solutions.

Mumbai’s retail landscape has also been undergoing a significant shift as local shops embrace digital storefronts, enabling them to reach customers far beyond their physical locations and compete on a global stage.

Meanwhile in Aurangabad, a retail revolution is unfolding as businesses adopt e-commerce platforms, digital payment solutions, and social media marketing, preserving the city’s cultural heritage while positioning its retail sector for sustainable growth in the digital era.

Sanjeev Ghongade, owner of MicroIndia, and Tatyarao Pese of Shree Shanaishwas Engineering have revolutionized their manufacturing processes. Abhijit Gole, a Chartered Accountant, has digitized his financial services, while Kishor Prabhu of Thumb Print has transformed his printing business. In the hospitality sector, Sunil Mhatre of Mhatre Restaurant has embraced digital marketing and online ordering systems. The tourism industry has seen innovations from Arun Fadke of Ashwin Tours and Mahesh Bapat of Harishareshwar Boat, who now offer online bookings and virtual tours. Anil Khargaonkar, proprietor of 360 Degree Architect, has integrated 3D modeling and virtual reality into his architectural services. These success stories, among many others, demonstrate how the Digital Saksham program is enabling businesses across Maharashtra to leverage digital tools for growth and efficiency.

The initiative’s collaborative approach has fostered synergies among stakeholders, facilitating knowledge-sharing, skill development, and the adoption of best practices. As Maharashtra continues to ride high on its industrial growth trajectory, CII’s Digital Saksham project stands as a catalyst, empowering entrepreneurs, preserving heritage, and propelling the state toward a digitally driven, sustainable, and prosperous future. The Project is acting as an important bridge to connect micro-enterprises with state schemes for MSMEs and encourage them to register on Udyam and GeM.

