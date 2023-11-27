MAHE Celebrates Graduates in Grand Convocation Finale

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Manipal Academy of Higher Education's (MAHE) 31st Convocation concluded on 26th November. It marked the end of an emotional and joyous four days during which distinguished leaders and guests joined the MAHE fraternity to wish the most recent class of graduates well as they set forth to pursue fulfilling professions.

MAHE's 31st convocation ceremony took place over four days, 18th and 19th November and 25th and 26th November. The chief guests for each of the days were: Lt Gen (Dr.) Narendra Kotwal, SM, VSM, Director and Commandant, Armed Forces Medical Colleges, Pune for Day 1 - 18th Nov; Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Govt. of India (New Delhi) for Day 2 - 19th Nov; Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi for Day 3 - 25th Nov and Mr Vinod Easwaran, MD & CEO, Jio Payments Bank, Mumbai for Day 4 - 26th Nov. The convocation facilitated the graduation of more than 7000 MAHE students over the four-day event.

Talking to the graduates on 25th of November, Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, encouraged the students to take with them the lessons and skills learned during their time at MAHE. He further emphasized on utilizing the skills and knowledge for the betterment of the society and giving back to the community to make a positive impact in the world.

Addressing the audience at the convocation, Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam, further added, "As we all know that we are living in exciting times in this Digital Era. World is fast changing with disruptive innovations impacting every sphere of our lives. Education sector is no exception too. Implementation of NEP 2020 has given impetus to the education sector and will boost activities in higher education.

Research and Innovation are two closely related concepts that play a critical role in driving progress and advancement in various fields. A multidisciplinary approach as emphasized in NEP 2020 is very much needed. NEP 2020 is an agenda for "Kartavya Kaal', which also describes the hope for a better future, where India would be self-reliant and fulfill all of its humanitarian obligations. Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (AAPAR) and NCrF introduced as part of NEP 2020 implementation will be new QR code for learners. Today with disruptive innovations in the area of ICT and mobile technologies, generative AI tools such as ChatGPT can replace human beings in many jobs. Many jobs will vanish and new job profiles are created. It is very important for students to update themselves continuously by learning new skills and developing critical thinking. It is important that education should not only provide students with the skills they need to succeed in life, but also inspire them to strive for the future and make a positive difference in the world."

The convocation address was followed by the conferring of degrees and the awards ceremony. Madhavi Pai (Kasturba Medical College, Manipal) and Bhavna Choudhury (Manipal School of Architecture and Planning) were felicitated with Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Student of respective institutes on the 3rd day.

Addressing the audience at the convocation on the last day of the convocation, Vinod Easwaran, MD & CEO of Jio Payments Bank, Mumbai, recalled his early careers days and said, "As you stand at the threshold of a new chapter in your life, you will have numerous opportunities that will knock on your door and help you fulfill your dreams. Grab those that come your way even if you think you're not ready for it. I recollect a time when I was a young Marketing Executive in BPL Telecom, an early player in the deregulated Telecom industry, and I was faced with an opportunity to join ICICI Bank, a leading Financial Institution which at that time was primarily into Project & Industry Finance, to help them build their Retail Banking Division. Having no prior experience in building a Retail lending business coupled with my dreading Finance as a subject during my PGDM days, were reasons enough for me to reconsider. Retail banking seemed like an idea whose time had come for India and having ICICI's leadership's view on their aggressive ambition of being a market leader, I grabbed this opportunity and dived headlong. The 12 years that followed thereafter in various capacities have helped bolster my further progression in the world of Banking & Financial Services to today leading a bank.

To all the graduates present here, I challenge you to be ambassadors of positive change, to lead with integrity, and to approach challenges with the same tenacity that brought you to this moment. Congratulations, graduates. The world awaits the mark you will make, and I have full confidence that each of you will contribute to a brighter, more compassionate future."

The convocation address was followed by the conferring of degrees and the awards ceremony. Shonika Sohael Amin (Manipal Institute of Management), Poorvika Agarwal (Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences), Vibha Ramachandran (Manipal Institute of Communication), Aprajita Karmakar (Prasanna School Of Public Health), and Aaryan Agarwal (Manipal Institute of Technology) were felicitated with Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal 2023 for the Best Outgoing Student of respective institutes on the 4th day.

Among the university delegates were Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mrs. Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust and Dr. P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE.

Speaking at the Press Conference Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Today, we gather here in a spirit of celebration, achievement, and, most importantly, transformation. As the Pro Chancellor of this illustrious institution, it is an honor and a privilege to stand before you on this momentous occasion - our convocation ceremony. Our world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The challenges we face are complex, and the solutions demand innovative thinking. Each one of you has the potential to contribute to the betterment of society, to be a catalyst for positive change, and to leave an indelible mark on the canvas of humanity.

In closing, let me express my profound pride in each one of you. This institution has been your academic home, and as you leave, you carry a piece of its legacy with you. Strive for excellence, be agents of positive change, and uphold the values that define MAHE."

Lt. Gen (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, commented, "To the graduates, let me begin by extending my heartfelt congratulations. Each one of you has demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance, and intellectual rigor to reach this pivotal milestone. Your journey through the halls of academia has been one of growth, exploration, and, undoubtedly, challenges overcome.

Today, we celebrate not just the completion of your academic pursuits but the commencement of a journey into a world filled with possibilities. As you stand at the threshold of a new chapter, I encourage you to reflect not only on what you have learned but on how you have grown. The true measure of education lies not just in the facts and figures you have acquired but in the character, you have built, the values you hold dear, and the relationships you have cultivated."

"As we envision the trajectory of our institutions, we are committed to fostering an environment of continuous innovation and dynamic solutions for the evolving challenges in academia," said Dr. P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, in reference to the impending changes in academia. "The nature of education is changing dramatically, and at MAHE, we are fully on board with this development. Our teaching strategies are evolving to meet the needs of the contemporary world, placing more emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning than on conventional classroom ideas."

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 25 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has also taught and researched departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 35,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be reckoned as one of the best-deemed universities, attracting students from all over India and 60+ countries of the world. MAHE currently has 3000+ faculty and 10500+ support and service staff. MAHE is a Wi-Fi-enabled campus and has excellent facilities for sports and games. MAHE has been accredited by NAAC with an A++ Grade and its technical programs are also accredited by NBA. MAHE's quest for excellence is best exemplified in national and international recognitions. As per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2023 of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, MAHE has ranked 6th in the 'Universities' Category.

MAHE has an Off-Campus, each at Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Jamshedpur, and has two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia). MAHE and its Off-center Campuses and Off-shore Campuses have world-class infrastructural facilities and follow pedagogy, which is constantly reviewed and upgraded to reflect the latest trends and developments in their respective disciplines.

For further information log on to: manipal.edu/mu.html.

