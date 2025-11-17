MAHE Corporate Cricket Championship 2025: Bringing Industry and Academia Together on One Field

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) marked a significant milestone with the grand launch of the MAHE Corporate Cricket Championship 2025, featuring an energetic Trophy Unveil and Jersey Reveal ceremony at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus. The initiative, jointly organized by the Campus and the Office of Corporate Relations, MAHE Manipal, reinforces MAHE's growing stature as a centre for industry collaboration and highlights its strong corporate connect with leading organizations. Recognized as an Institution of Eminence and ranked 3rd in the NIRF University Rankings 2025, MAHE continues to build platforms that go beyond academics, fostering engagement where companies, leaders, and professionals connect through sport, networking, and shared purpose.

The championship officially kicks off on November 16 and will run for a month, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub for corporate interaction. Across five match days, 16 thrilling T20 encounters will promote camaraderie between organizations while strengthening industry and academia relationships. Speaking at the launch, Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said: "Industry engagement is central to MAHE's mission. This championship deepens our connect with corporate professionals, helps us understand evolving sector needs, and enhances our efforts to prepare students as industry-ready leaders."

Captains from 12 leading Indian and global organizations including Deloitte, EY, HPE, J. P. Morgan, KPMG, Manipal Hospitals, Microsoft, Microland, Novo Nordisk, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters, and Unisys were present for the jersey and trophy reveal, setting the stage for a month of spirited competition and meaningful professional networking. A symbolic sapling plantation drive further underscored the collective commitment to sustainability and long-term partnerships.

Tournament Schedule Highlights

Nov 16: Opening matches - 2 games

Nov 22 to 23: League stage intensifies - 6 games

Dec 6 to 7: League stage concludes - 4 games

Dec 13: Semi-Finals

Dec 14: Grand Finale

Designed in a four-pool format with three teams per pool, the tournament ensures fair play and equal opportunity for all, with each corporate team participating in a minimum of two league matches. Eligibility is limited to regular corporate employees, promoting authentic representation and strong team bonding. A robust awards lineup will recognize both individual and team excellence. Trophies and vouchers await the winners and runners-up, along with 14 Man of the Match awards and special honors such as Man of the Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Fielder, and Best Wicketkeeper.

The MAHE Corporate Cricket Championship 2025 stands as a unique platform that reflects MAHE's dedication to strengthening real-world industry engagement. By blending sport, collaboration, and leadership development, MAHE continues to build deeper, enduring partnerships with the corporate world. Industry connect will remain a defining pillar of MAHE's growth and its vision for the future.

