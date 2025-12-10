MAHE Honoured with Prestigious CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, was conferred the CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award in the Platinum Category at the CII Industry-Academia Partnership Summit held on December 5, 2025, in New Delhi. Dr. Harish Kumar S, Director - Corporate Relations, received the award on behalf of MAHE.

The Summit brought together leaders from industry, academia, government bodies, startups, technology innovators, and venture capital communities. Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event served as a collective platform for science leaders, business pioneers, policy makers, and emerging entrepreneurs.

The CII Global Summit on Industry - Academia Partnership 2025 aims to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and government. It showcases path-breaking innovations, highlights transformative partnership opportunities, and recognizes institutions demonstrating excellence in industry-aligned research and innovation.

Expressing his happiness on this award, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, "We are extremely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from CII. This truly reiterates our commitment of students, faculty and industry partners who work together relentlessly and constantly push boundaries of knowledge and innovation. At MAHE, we are aligned to expand such partnerships so we can contribute towards transformative outcomes."

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Harish Kumar S, Director - Corporate Relations, MAHE, expressed that, "the award reaffirms MAHE's vision of driving purposeful collaboration that delivers real-world impact. He added that MAHE remains committed to fostering partnerships that accelerate research, innovation, and talent development for national progress."

This milestone reinforces MAHE's continuing efforts to build strong, future-ready industry connections and contribute meaningfully to India's innovation ecosystem. The recognition enhances MAHE's visibility as a leading university driving collaborative research, cutting-edge technology development, and impactful academic-industry engagement across sectors.

