MAHE Rises in Global Rankings, Excels in Sustainability and Research

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be-University, has once again demonstrated its global academic and research excellence by securing improved positions in three of the world's most prestigious university rankings: the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, and the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025-26. These achievements reflect MAHE's unwavering commitment to academic quality, sustainability, and international collaboration. MAHE has demonstrated exceptional progress across multiple performance indicators, marking a historic milestone in its global recognition.

The overall global ranking has improved substantially, with MAHE now positioned in the 851-900 band, advancing from the 901-950 band in 2025. This represents a significant leap in global standing among the world's leading universities.

Commenting on MAHE's remarkable achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE said: "This remarkable progress across multiple global rankings signifies MAHE's steadfast dedication to excellence in education, impactful research, and global collaboration. We view rankings as vital indicators for growth and transformation."

QS World University Rankings 2026

MAHE advanced to the 851-900 band globally, up from the 901-950 band in 2025, among 1,501 ranked institutions worldwide.

Highlights:

* Faculty-Student Ratio: Global Rank 379; 4th in India

* Sustainability Score: Increased to 14.9% (from 5.8%)

* International Research Network: Scored 16.9%, with a global indicator score of 73.7

THE Impact Rankings 2025

MAHE retained its position in the 101-200 global band among over 2,300 institutions, reaffirming its leadership in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Top SDG Performances:

* SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Rank 74

* SDG 4 (Quality Education): Rank 43

* SDG 5 (Gender Equality): Rank 11 (1st in India for the second consecutive year)

U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025-26

MAHE improved its global standing to Rank 802, up from 804 in 2024, in a ranking that assessed over 2,250 institutions across 100+ countries.

Regional Rankings:

* Best in Asia: Rank 253

* Best in India: Rank 15

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life and for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

