Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited IPO Opens on 12th August, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited is engaged in delivering a comprehensive range of engineering and construction services, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on August 12, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 49.45 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emergeplatform.

The issue size is 58,17,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 75 - ₹ 85 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

-Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 56,000 Equity Shares

-Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 27,07,200 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less than 27,63,200 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 2,91,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on August 11, 2025 and issue will close on August 14, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Fast Track Finsec Private Limited and the Registrar is MUFG Link Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Hemanshu Shah, Managing Director of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited expressed "The launch of our IPO represents a pivotal milestone in our journey as we continue to build, restore, and reshape infrastructure across the country. Over the years, we have proudly led numerous projects in civil construction, structural rehabilitation, and public infrastructure under various models including Build-Operate-Transfer. Our legacy includes landmark works such as the structural enhancement of Vashi and Belapur Railway Stationsprojects that reflect our technical strength and commitment to quality.

This public offering will enable us to strengthen our financial foundation. The net proceeds from the issue will primarily be utilized to meet our growing working capital requirements, ensure smoother execution of projects, and support general corporate purposes including operational upgrades and organizational growth. This capital infusion will empower us to scale our operations, enhance service delivery, and capture new opportunities in India's dynamic and rapidly evolving infrastructure sector."

Ms. Sakshi, Director of Fast Track Finsec Private Limitedsaid, "We are proud to support Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited in their IPO journey as they take a significant step toward scaling their operations and strengthening their market presence. The company has built a solid reputation in the engineering and construction space, offering services such as structural repairs, rehabilitation, retrofitting, waterproofing, and infrastructure restoration. With a proven track record of successfully completing over 500 projects across government and private sectors, and a robust order book in hand, MRIL is well-positioned for long-term growth

As India experiences a significant surge in infrastructure development, driven by government initiatives and urban expansion, we believe the company 6is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. The company's capabilities and execution history align well with the demands of a rapidly growing sector, and we are committed to supporting them throughout this important phase of growth."

