Mahimananda Mishra Wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Times Business Awards Odisha-2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10: On the august occasion of the 4th Edition of prestigious Times Business Awards Odisha 2023, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) founder Sri Mahimananda (Mahima) Mishra was conferred today with the coveted 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for reshaping the shipping and logistics scenario in eastern India.

The OSL Group founder received the honour from Nicolas Facino, Consulate General, France, at a glittering event organized by the TIMES Group at the Central Hall, Mayfair Convention here in the state capital city this evening.

Notably, the TIMES Group organizes such a glorious event in a bid to celebrate and honour outstanding business houses and business leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and communities as decided by a renowned research agency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor