Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth

New Delhi, May 2 Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday announced that it sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in the domestic market in April, registering an 18 per cent (year-on-year) growth compared to the same month of last year when it sold 34,694 SUVs.

The company also mentioned that it sold 41,542 units of passenger vehicles in the utility vehicle segment, including both domestic and export numbers.

The SUV maker's overall auto sales for April stood at 70,471 vehicles, a growth of 13 per cent, including exports.

"We sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18 per cent and 70,471 total vehicles, a 13 per cent growth over last year," Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said in a statement.

"In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space," he added.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,102, the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor