Mahindra Finance's Dhan Samvaad Builds Financial and Digital Resilience Across Communities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Mahindra Finance (Mahindra Finance), one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), in partnership with Impact Guru Foundation (IGF), has strengthened its flagship CSR initiative, Dhan Samvaad, to create meaningful change across communities. By leveraging Mahindra Finance's grassroots expertise and IGF's focus on delivering outcome-oriented training, the collaboration bridges financial literacy gaps while fostering long-term behavioral and digital resilience.

The Dhan Samvaad Program is designed to empower gig workers, self-employed individuals, and small business owners to engage confidently with formal financial systems and adapt to the evolving digital economy. The program has so far directly benefited over 44,000 individuals, equipping them with tools and skills to manage their finances effectively, adopt safe digital practices, and build financial confidence. The initiative has already achieved remarkable on-ground progress across key districts, including Nagpur in Maharashtra; Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Sikar in Rajasthan; and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

One key highlight of the program has been the activation of over 31,000 DigiLocker accounts, enabling participants to securely store important documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licenses. The initiative has also played a pivotal role in creating access to government welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, E-Shram, Atal Pension Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. By promoting awareness and linkages to social security programs, the initiative empowers participants to secure their futures while driving long-term economic benefits for local communities.

Delivered in local languages through interactive and practical sessions, the program is tailored to suit the needs of diverse groups, including women, artisans, micro-entrepreneurs, and daily earners. Interactive training formats focus on critical areas such as budgeting, responsible borrowing, cyber safety, and identifying online fraud, ensuring that participants gain practical and actionable insights.

Commenting on the program's success, Manish Sinha, CHRO, Mahindra Finance, shared: "Dhan Samvaad is rooted in the belief that financial literacy and digital inclusion are essential for fostering sustainable growth. Through this initiative and our partnership with Impact Guru Foundation, we are empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and gain access to opportunities that enhance their lives and livelihoods. Our initiative seeks to unlock the economic benefits and empower communities to take advantage of social welfare schemes across communities."

Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation, said: "Our partnership with Mahindra Finance has enabled us to deploy targeted and outcome-driven financial literacy solutions with significant impact. By addressing real-world challenges through practical training, we've fostered behavior changes that empower communities to manage their finances and adopt digital tools successfully. This collaboration is proof of the power of shared goals in creating scalable and sustainable results."

The success of the Dhan Samvaad Program reflects Mahindra Finance's sustained efforts to make a tangible difference through its CSR initiatives. With a focused approach to enabling financial literacy and digital resilience, the company continues to pave the way for individuals and communities to achieve economic empowerment and growth.

About Impact Guru Foundation:

Since 2014, Impact Guru foundation India (IGF) has been working to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a healthy, dignified, and empowered life. Recognized as one of India's leading non-profit organizations, IGF operates across healthcare, livelihoods, education, skilling, and environmental sustainability to address systemic inequities and create lasting impact. Through community-led programs, strong partnerships, and a deep commitment to compassion and inclusion, IGF continues to strengthen resilience, expand access, and transform lives across diverse communities in India

About Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the Company has over 11 million customers. The Company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits. The Company has 1,346 offices and reaches out to customers spread over 5,18,000 villages and 8,000 towns across the country, transformed more than 1.1 crore lives.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL) a subsidiary of Mahindra Finance provides loans for purchase, renovation, construction of houses to individuals in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL) a wholly owned subsidiary, is the Company's Insurance Broking subsidiary is a licensed Composite Broker providing Direct and Reinsurance broking services. Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited acts as the Investment Manager of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

Mahindra Manulife Trustee P Mahindra Manulife Trustee Private Limited (MMTPL), acts as a Trustee to Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (MIFL) is a subsidiary of the Company in Sri Lanka, in which the Company owns 58.2% stake. MIFL focuses on providing a diversified suite of financial services to the Sri Lankan market. The Company has a Joint Venture in the US, Mahindra Finance USA LLC, in partnership with De Lage Landen, a subsidiary of Rabo Bank, for financing Mahindra vehicles in the US.

Learn more about Mahindra Finance on www.mahindrafinance.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraFin

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 3,24,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/newsroom

