Mahindra Group marks 80 years, honouring founders' vision of enterprise and equality

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. marked its 80th Founders' Day on Thursday, paying tribute to the vision of its founders, J.C. Mahindra and K.C. Mahindra, who established the company on October 2, 1945.

According to a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. press release, the story of Mahindra began even before India's independence. In 1945, as the world emerged from war and uncertainty, the company placed an advertisement in a media outlet. Rather than promoting products, the ad made a call for enterprising individuals of all communities to join a new organisation grounded in courage, equality and opportunity.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, said the purpose set by the founders continues to guide the Group. "Eighty years ago, the Mahindra Group was born with a crystal-clear purpose: to help build our nascent nation. Our founders pledged to develop industry, create livelihoods, and enable communities to rise from the violent throes of the struggle for independence into a brighter future. Today, we once again are in turbulent times, and we have the opportunity to renew that pledge to strive together to propel India towards technological self-reliance and global respect," he said in a statement.

Reflecting on the legacy, Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, noted the foresight of the founders. "Our founders were ahead of their time. Their first ad did not discuss products or profits; instead, it highlighted the principles that would guide their activities: entrepreneurship, integrity, diversity, and a fearless optimism about India's future. Eighty years later, those principles continue to guide us as we innovate, empower communities, and drive positive change across the world," Shah said.

From assembling the first Willys jeeps in post-war India to building a global federation of businesses across mobility, finance, technology, hospitality, and renewable energy, Mahindra has grown while staying aligned to its purpose of "Rise", the belief that it can rise only when it enables others to rise. The company today operates in over 100 countries and works across 70 per cent of India's GDP, serving millions of people.

Mahindra's growth has also been marked by social initiatives such as Kaabil, which helps women secure livelihoods through skills training, and Project Nanhi Kali, which provides education to underprivileged girls. These efforts, along with sustainability projects and rural development programmes, reflect the Group's belief in inclusive progress.

Even as the global economy faces uncertainty, Mahindra asserts that India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a global manufacturing hub, driven by its young workforce, infrastructure growth, and supportive policies. Entering its ninth decade, the Group reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the founding values of entrepreneurship, diversity, and fairness for generations to come.

