Mahindra joins Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd to boost EV charging infra

Mumbai, March 21 In a significant move to boost the electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure and build a greener future in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country.

The partnership will also help roll out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the companies said in a statement.

"This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," said Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The Mahindra XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App.

"This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition," said Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd.

"Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals," Manglani added.

In line with COP 26 commitments, the partnership between Mahindra and ATEL is a testament to the collaborative efforts required to decarbonise transportation and move towards an electric and sustainable future.

With a focus on providing clean energy solutions to various segments, ATEL said it is committed to supporting India’s journey towards a sustainable and electrified future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor