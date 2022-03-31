Mahindra Lifespaces is crafting life at India's first Health Sampanna homes

Looking after one's health and well-being is a pivotal part of day-to-day life, and it starts from where you live - your home.

We often fail to take care of ourselves amidst personal and professional mayhem. But what if our homes could take care of our health for us?

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 offers you just that - homes designed for your complete health so that you can live a Health Sampanna life.

Located off Mumbai-Nashik Expressway, just 2 min away from the planned Rajnouli metro station, Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 is well-connected to all major hubs across Mumbai. In proximity to the metro, highway, and rail, you can reach any corner with ease, comfort, and convenience.

The property is situated in an excellent neighbourhood marked by reputed colleges, schools, business hubs, malls, etc. With well-developed infrastructure and ample state-of-the-art amenities, welcome to a world crafted for your physical, mental, and social wellness.

Striving to pave the way to a meaningful lifestyle that doesn't compromise on health, these homes bring fitness and wellness to your doorstep. Get closer to a Health Sampanna life by engaging in various physical activities, exploring unique features for mental peace, and forming meaningful relationships in a like-minded community.

These Health Sampanna homes are crafted to take care of your physical, mental, and social fitness. It's a one-of-a-kind lifestyle that opens a world of fitness options for you by breaking the monotony of regular workouts. Homes at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 offer a variety of amenities that are thoughtfully designed to improve your physical health by enhancing your balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance. This includes pilates, calisthenics, spider net, wave bar, parkour & obstacle course, jogging, volleyball court, and uphill and downhill cycling.

The project also has a signature design element of an inclined ramp with a central green of 2 acres. The inclined green ramp hosts unique activities like uphill/downhill walking, jogging, and cycling track which is a step-up exercise for most Indians and will add substantial value to one's healthy living as it has been made accessible within one's development.

When it comes to mental wellness, these homes offer you the nourishment your mind needs. With a hectic schedule and rushed lifestyle, maintaining your mental peace is instrumental. Access a plethora of amenities that are crafted to boost your mental health such as rope wall yoga, camping, star gazing, and much more. Working pods in the delightful quietude of nature enhance productivity while keeping mental peace intact. Moreover, Mahindra Lifespaces is India's first and perhaps the only developer to provide a family health insurance on booking a home at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2.

Cultivating fulfilling and life-long friendships is an important aspect of social wellness. Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 offers a plethora of social avenues to nurture your social health and also gives you the opportunity to co-create a few common spaces. Whether it is hosting a gathering for your loved ones or catching up for a game of billiards with your friends, the clubhouse at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 is the perfect place for it all. The development also offers various social avenues such as a business center, an amphitheater with green stairs, a rooftop lounge, dedicated pet areas, etc.

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 is designed for your health as well the environment's health. Nature plays an indispensable role in relaxing your mind, body, and spirit.

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 is nestled in an abundance of greens with over 500 trees. The homes provide you with the pampering you need to soothe your senses. Take a stroll in the landscape gardens or explore the beauty of the Miyawaki forest, located just in the vicinity. These homes are thoughtfully designed with ample windows to provide cross-ventilation and let in natural sunlight. This ensures better air quality indoors. The towers are also aligned in a north-south direction to ensure that each home has adequate sunlight promoting a healthy living.

Sustainability being an important component of all Mahindra Happinest projects, the homes are crafted using climate-responsive designs and embedded with power and water efficient features. Every home is equipped with SRI paint which reflects heat to facilitate better thermal comfort indoors. Various sustainable features ensure that you maximize energy conservation and minimize spending. Energy-efficient lighting and renewable energy of 150 kWp provided by solar panels can help you save up to 60% on common area power bills, annually. Low-flow fixtures and aerators, and rainwater harvesting systems help you save up to 57% of the total water consumption. To entail zero waste to landfill, proper waste segregation is done at every level.

Video explaining Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 sustainability features and its benefits

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 offers you a life with more meaning and productivity and ensures that you have all that you require for your physical, mental, and social wellness, thus, crafting a Health Sampanna life for you and your loved ones.

