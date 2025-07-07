Mahindra & Mahindra reports 20 pc growth in June production, exports up

Mumbai, July 7 Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported over 14 per cent surge in sales and 20 per cent increase in production in the month of June, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The Indian automaker sold 76,335 vehicles in the said month, an increase of 9,535 units over the 66,800 units sold in the same month the previous year.

M&M exported 2,634 units in total, a slight increase of 1 per cent over the 2,597 units exported in the same month the previous year. The commercial vehicle export saw a decrease of 276 units at 1,568 against 1,844 units exported in June 2024.

In the meantime, the company's June production increased by 20 per cent to 83,435 units from 69,441 units during the same period last year. This included 23,255 commercial vehicles, compared to 21,717 in the same month the previous year.

The company sold 9,542 units of Thar (Thar+Thar Roxx ) in June, up from 5,376 units in the same month the previous year, making it one of the top models. Both petrol and diesel vehicles are included in the numbers.

Scorpio sales increased marginally to 12,740 units in June compared to 12,307 units during the same period last year.

Mahindra also saw a 36 per cent rise in exports during the April-June period. Mahindra's Automotive Division CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta had said in an earlier statement that the company's focus on delivering value to customers has driven its strong growth, and it remains confident about the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, projecting a great year ahead for Commercial Vehicle (CV), CareEdge Ratings in its recent report said that wholesale volumes for CVs in India are expected to recover by around 2–5 per cent in FY26 after registering a subdued growth in the past two financial years,

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment is projected to grow by 4–6 per cent in the current financial year, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment is expected to grow by 2–4 per cent in the same period, the report stated.

