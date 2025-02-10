Mahindra Modi in collaboration with Viviana Mall unveils Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 10: A grand unveiling of Mahindra's new electric SUV series took place on February 7 at Viviana Mall, Thane. The Mahindra BE (Born Electric) and XEV SUVs have emerged as new icons in India's electric vehicle sector. Under Mahindra Modi's special initiative, customers had the opportunity to experience these modern SUVs first hand at Viviana Mall.

Mahindra's BE 6 discovers advanced design, innovative tech and high performance. It amplifies, "be bold, be fierce, be limitless, just be." The 5-seater electric SUV combines futuristic aesthetics with high performance. It offers multiple battery options, with the top variant featuring a 79 KWH battery pack, delivering a range of up to 682 km on a single charge.

Likewise, Mahindra's XEV is a 5-seater magic on wheels, which is packed to the rafters with next-gen technology and futuristic design. It provides two battery options; 59 kWh (range: 542 km) and 79 kWh (range: 656 km).

Indeed, the bona fide electric SUVs ooze comfort and luxury, seamlessly driving into Mahindra's bright future in style, courtesy of its sophisticated features and specs. These iconic cars got launched at Viviana Mall which is family of over 250 premium brands and grown into a one-stop destination for all customer needs. They have left no stone unturned to plan a journey that is convenient yet enjoyable. Be it Entertainment; F&B or Experiential Events, you will find everything at Viviana Mall!

The event garnered boost with the gracious presence of by

Gautam Modi - Managing Director, Gautam Modi Group

Nidhi Modi - Director, Gautam Modi Group

Abhishek Innani - Zonal Business Manager, Mahindra Electric Division.

Sunil Shroff - CPO, Lakeshore Malls

Sandeep Ray - Centre Head, Viviana Mall

Namrata Gaikwad - Marathi Actress

