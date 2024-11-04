Mahindra to unveil 2 electric SUVs, XEV 9e and BE 6e, later this month

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Monday that it will be unveiling two new electric SUVs on November 26, 2024, in Chennai.

The new models, named XEV 9e and BE 6e, will make their global debut at the company's "Unlimit India" event.

The company noted that these vehicles will be the first models to launch under two new electric sub-brands, XEV and BE, both of which are built on Mahindra's innovative Electric Origin INGLO architecture.

The company said "Mahindra is set to introduce two pioneering electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e".

As per the company statement, the INGLO platform, developed with both Indian and global markets in mind, brings a range of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. The architecture focuses on intuitive, intelligent, and immersive technology, offering drivers top-notch safety, impressive range, efficient performance, and an overall enjoyable ride.

It said "From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience".

The company promises that this platform will set new standards for electric vehicle technology in India and beyond.

The XEV 9e and BE 6e each bring unique characteristics to the electric SUV market. The XEV 9e aims to set a new benchmark for luxury electric vehicles, delivering premium comfort and design, while the BE 6e focuses on delivering bold, athletic performance with a powerful drive.

Mahindra describes these two models as Indian icons, ready to compete on a global scale with their innovative designs, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional performance.

The company with the debut of the XEV 9e and BE 6e is set to strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle market both in India and internationally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor