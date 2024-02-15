Mahindra University Collaborates with US Consulate and Bronx Community College to Install State-of-art Weather and Air Quality Monitoring Station on Campus

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15: A weather and air quality monitoring station was established on the Mahindra University campus yesterday. It is a collaborative initiative between the Bronx Community College (BCC) of the City University of New York (CUNY), the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, and Mahindra University. The station will add data points to those being generated by the network of weather stations in India and abroad established as a part of this program.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, expressed his wholehearted support for the partnership, emphasizing its significance in promoting environmental sustainability and international cooperation. He stated, "The inauguration of this weather and air quality monitoring station underscores our dedication to environmental sustainability and nurturing international partnerships. This endeavor will not only provide invaluable data for research but also equip our local communities with current weather information."

The equipment incorporates cutting-edge technology in the Davis Vantage Pro2 Plus weather station and AirLink Air Quality Monitor. The weather and air quality station monitors temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, ultraviolet radiation and solar radiation, and AQI. Operating on solar energy it transmits real time data to platforms like IBM's Weather Underground Network and the Davis WeatherLink smartphone app. The weather station will be a resource for students and faculty at the Mahindra University to build awareness and knowledge through education and research.

Alexander McLaren, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling global environmental challenges. "The collaboration between Mahindra University, Bronx Community College, and the U.S. Consulate underscores the significance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. We take pride in supporting initiatives that advance scientific research and education."

The weather station was installed on the terrace of the building housing the Library and the Centre for Sustainability at the Mahindra University. Salil Kader of the U.S. Consulate, the Dean of Research, Dr. Arya Bhattacharya, Professors Sanjay Singh and Anirban Ghosh were present while the station was being inaugurated by The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Yajulu Medury and Dr. Neal Phillip, Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences at BCC/CUNY who is a joint Principal Investigator on the grant project.

Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Professor & Head of the Centre for Sustainability said, "The weather monitoring equipment on our campus will build awareness about climate change and air quality among our students, faculty and other stakeholders. This initiative aligns with our mission to integrate sustainability into our curriculum and research activities."

Prof. Paramita Sen of BCC/CUNY who is a joint Principal Investigator on the project, stated that "these opportunities for U.S. and Indian institutions to collaborate around the issue of climate change will lead to innovations that can help mitigate the problem. This collaborative endeavor reflects the shared commitment of Mahindra University, the U.S. Consulate, and Bronx Community College, CUNY towards building a sustainable and climate-resilient world."

