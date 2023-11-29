Mahindra's Highest Waiting Period Car

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 29: The SUV segment is witnessing tremendous growth in India. Attractive designs, feature-loaded cabins, higher ground clearance for broken roads, and butch road presence are some of the reasons behind the surging popularity of SUVs. Mahindra & Mahindra, with its strong SUV heritage, currently has three of the hottest-selling SUV models in its portfolio - the XUV700, Thar, and Scorpio N. Owing to the high demand from customers, these vehicles command waiting periods ranging from 3 months to as long as 16 months!

Mahindra XUV700: Up to 9 Months Waiting

The XUV700, launched in 2021, is Mahindra's new flagship SUV. With its aggressive styling, premium interiors, potent engine options and generous features, the XUV700 has struck a chord with Indian SUV buyers.

Pricing & Positioning

The XUV700 is a midsize SUV priced from Rs 14.03 lakhs to Rs 26.57 lakhs (ex-showroom). It competes primarily with 5/7-seater SUVs like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Skoda Kodiaq.

Design & Engineering

The XUV700 has a bold and muscular exterior profile accentuated by the sleek LED headlamps integrated with the grille. The interior follows a black and beige dual-tone theme with soft-touch materials and premium finishes. Underpinning the SUV is a monocoque chassis made using high-tensile steel for rigidity and safety.

Variants & Colour Options

It is offered in 2 broad trims - MX and AdrenoX (AX), comprising AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants. Colour options include Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage and Electric Blue.

Engine, Transmission & Mileage

The XUV700 lets buyers choose between two powerful engine options - a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel motor. The petrol engine churns out 200 horsepower while the oil burner produces 185 horses. Both engines come mated to 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions. The top-end AX7 diesel variant also offers an optional all-wheel drive system for enhanced grip and control.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the official ARAI testing claims the XUV700 delivers anywhere between 16-20 km/litre, depending on the exact variant you pick.

Interior, Comfort & Safety Features

The XUV700's cabin offers an expansive space and a long list of features. It gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, 7-inch digital driver display, connected car features, 6-way powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Sony sound system and more.

Safety is comprehensively addressed with up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system and ADAS tech. The ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-view monitoring and more.

Why is it in High Demand?

The XUV700 strikes an excellent balance between features, performance and price. The SUV looks ultra-modern, offers a premium connected car experience at par with cars from higher segments, provides spirited performance, and focuses on safety. Attractive pricing has sealed the deal for buyers as the XUV700 offers terrific value.

Mahindra Thar: 15-16 Months Waiting Period

The new 2nd generation Thar went on sale in 2020. With its iconic retro design, unrivalled off-roadability and modern creature comforts, the SUV has become a hot seller, with waiting times extending to 15-16 months.

Pricing & Positioning

The new Thar is priced from Rs 10.98 lakhs to Rs 16.94 lakhs (ex-showroom). It fills the slot of an affordable compact off-road SUV, similar to Force Gurkha.

Design & Engineering

The new Thar carries forward the charm of the original Thar with its boxy profile, round headlamps and removable doors/roof. The interiors now get a major upgrade with touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted controls, rear parking sensors, remote key and more. It retains rugged mechanics like a 4WD drivetrain, mechanical locking differentials, low-range gearbox and high ground clearance.

Variants, Colors & Seating Options

It is offered in AX(O) and LX variants with a choice of 6 colours and a 4-seater configuration.

Engine, Transmission & Mileage

Engine options include - 1.5L diesel, 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L diesel. Gearbox choices for these motors are 6-speed manual and automatic. ARAI mileage ranges from 15-18 km/l.

Interior, Comfort & Safety Features

The cabin now features a 7-inch touchscreen, power windows, remote keyless entry, rear parking sensors, tilt adjustable steering and more. Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders and more.

Why is it Popular?

The Thar blends iconic design, excellent off-road hardware, and modern comfort & convenience features. Its capabilities to conquer rough terrain are unparalleled in its price range. The new Thar offers a unique driving experience - open-air motoring with the wind in your hair!

Mahindra Scorpio N: Up to 11 Months Waiting Period

The "Big Daddy of SUVs," the all-new 3rd generation Scorpio N, is the latest addition to Mahindra's SUV portfolio. Launched in 2022, the SUV has received a strong response, with bookings exceeding 1 lakh units, resulting in waiting periods of up to 11 months.

Pricing & Positioning

The Scorpio N is positioned as an affordable 7-seater midsize SUV with prices ranging from Rs 13.26 lakhs to Rs 24.54 lakhs (ex-showroom). It rivals the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos.

Design & Engineering

The Scorpio N sports a radical design overhaul inside and out. The sophisticated new styling is complemented by a high-quality cabin loaded with features. Underpinning it is an advanced new 3rd generation body-on-frame platform.

Variants, Colors & Seating Options

It is sold in Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8 variants. Dual-tone colour themes are available across variants. Choice of 6 or 7-seater layouts.

Engine, Transmission & Mileage

The Scorpio N lets you pick between two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The oil burner churns out 132 PS of peak power while the turbo-petrol generates a healthy 203 horses.

Both these engines come mated to 6-speed manual as well as automatic gearbox options. So whether you prefer self-shifting or the convenience of an auto, the Scorpio N has got you covered.

In terms of efficiency, Mahindra claims the SUV can deliver up to 18 km/l as per ARAI tests. Real-world mileage is likely to be in the 12-15 km/l ballpark, which is quite respectable for this class of vehicle.

Interior, Comfort and Safety Features

The feature-loaded cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen, UVO-connected car tech, 12-speaker Sony sound system, dual-zone climate control, 6-way powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof and more.

The safety kit consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, rear parking camera, TPMS and more. Higher variants also add on ADAS tech.

Why is it in demand?

The Scorpio N impresses with its striking new design, premium interiors, powerful engine performance and extensive features. Generous space for seven adults, strong build quality, and Mahindra's trusted brand name further attract buyers.

The Bottom Line

Attractive pricing, modern designs and extensive feature lists make the XUV700, Thar and Scorpio N a hit among SUV buyers. As a result, customers are facing long waiting periods of 3 to 16 months, depending on the chosen model and variant. However, the lengthy wait is well worth it, considering the excellent package Mahindra has put together with these new-age SUVs.

