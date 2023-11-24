Mahuri Associations Celebrates 8th Annual Function In Mumbai

Mahuri Association in the Western Zone (MAWZ) of Mumbai, Maharashtra

This get-together wasn’t just a party, it was a chance for the Mahuri community to come together, strengthen their connections, and create lasting memories. It wasn’t just about the Mahuri community; it was also a spotlight on the varied cultures in Mumbai’s Western Zone.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: On the 5th of November in 2023, the Mahuri Association Western Zone (MAWZ) brought folks from different parts of Mumbai together for their 8th get-together. It was like a big family reunion where everyone shared a sense of togetherness and celebrated their shared heritage. Mr. Priye Ranjan (MAWZ Mumbai), responsible for Public Relations, put a lot of effort into making the event a success as the main organizer. Steering the ship was Shubham Prakash, the host, who added a lively touch to the gathering.

People from all walks of life in Mumbai joined in, creating an energetic and diverse atmosphere. The organizers, Mr. Suman Prakash, Mr. Dinesh Gupta, Mr. Manoj Kumar, Mr. Rakesh Bhadani, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Mr. Anup, Mr. Sunil Bhadani, Mr.Priye Ranjan, Mr. Ravi Ch, Mrs. Sonali Gupta, Mrs. Alkha, Mrs. Babita, and Mrs. Neelam, made sure everything went off without a hitch, and Shubham Prakash, as the host, brought a lot of positive vibes to the event.

In the heart of it all, traditions were honored, connections were deepened, and memories were made that would become part of the Mahuri community’s story. The event didn’t just show off the Western Zone’s cultural richness but also emphasized how important it is for people in Mumbai to stand together. It was more than just an event; it was a piece of history for the Mahuri community in Mumbai’s Western Zone.

