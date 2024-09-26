MAI partners with Dr Reddy’s to promote awareness on Physical Activity for Arthritis Patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 26: Mission Arthritis India (MAI), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., has achieved a significant milestone by setting a new record in the Asia Book of Records for the ‘Maximum Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) Recommended Arthritis Patients to Be Active.' A total of 6,561 HCPs across India participated in this initiative, advocating for arthritis patients to stay active and highlighting the importance of physical activity in managing pain, strengthening muscles around joints, and reducing stiffness. This initiative has successfully raised awareness about the benefits of staying active, empowering the arthritis community to take control of their health.

Arthritis, a condition often associated with functional limitations, affects a large number of patients, with nearly one-third remaining physically inactive. Regular physical activity, however, has been shown to be a critical component in managing arthritis symptoms, helping patients lead healthier, more active lives.

Ms. Deepa Mehta, Chairperson of Mission Arthritis India, remarked, “This campaign has been a remarkable step forward in arthritis awareness. We are delighted to have collaborated with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to promote the importance of physical activity in managing arthritis. Together, we have made a significant impact in the lives of arthritis patients across the country.”

About Mission Arthritis India (MAI)

Mission Arthritis India (MAI) is dedicated to advancing research, education, and advocacy for arthritis. The organization focuses on pioneering research, raising awareness, and supporting policy changes to improve the lives of those affected by arthritis. Through collaborations with researchers, healthcare providers, and communities, MAI strives to enhance treatment outcomes and provide critical support for patients. For more information, visit missionarthritis.org

Reference: https://www.asiabookofrecords.com/maximum-healthcare-professionals-recommended-arthritis-patients-to-be-active

