Maiden flight lands at newly constructed Shivamogga airport

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 31 : A dream nurtured for nearly two decades came to fruition on Thursday as a passenger aircraft touched down at Kuvempu Airport here at 10.45 am.

Onboard the Indigo flight that departed at 9.55 a.m. from Bengaluru Kempe Gowda International Airport were Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, former minister KS Eshwarappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, and MLA Araga Jnanendra among others.

With this development, Shivamogga Airport became the first to be operated and maintained by the state government.

Situated 15 km away from the main city in Sogane, the airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crores (exclusive of land acquisition expenses), making it the first of its kind in the Malenadu region.

Its role as a vital connecting hub for Malenadu and Central Karnataka districts is expected to be significant. Surrounding districts like Chikkamagalu, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Haveri are also likely to benefit from its operations.

As passengers disembarked from the smoothly landed flight, a water canon salute marked the celebratory moment. District in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa and the airport staff welcomed the passengers by offering roses and distributing sweets to each passenger who arrived on the maiden flight.

Addressing a function, Minister MB Patil expressed confidence that the flight service to Shivamogga would catalyse industrial, economic, tourism, and educational growth in the region.

He outlined the government's focus on extending direct flight services to major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati. To accommodate Airbus-320 flights and night landings, the airport will be equipped according to revised plans, he added.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the efforts of veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa and other leaders for making this dream come true.

The initial response has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for three weeks, Patil stated. To facilitate air travel for ordinary citizens, the Shivamogga Airport will provide air ticket facilities on-site and additionally, a subsidy of Rs 500 will be extended on each ticket purchased here for one year, he explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Shivamogga Airport in February this year. The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport is spread over 4,340 sq meters and can handle 300 passengers per hour.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor