Maiden Forgings Limited Registers 4 Acres of Land in Modinagar for Consolidation & Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL) (BSE - 543874), one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires for the past 35 years, is pleased to announce the successful registration of approximately 4 acres of land in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. The registration, completed on August 16, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the company's plans for consolidating its existing operations and supporting future expansion initiatives.

The newly registered land will serve as a critical asset for MFL as it seeks to enhance its production capabilities and meet increasing market demand. Construction work on the site is already underway and progressing rapidly. The new facility will provide ample space to accommodate MFL's growth strategy over the next 5-7 years, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its footprint and strengthening its market position.

This development is aligned with MFL's long-term vision of enhancing its production capacity and operational efficiency to better serve its customers. As a key player in the Bright Steel bars and wires market, MFL is continuously seeking ways to optimize its operations, and this expansion represents a crucial step in that direction.

Commenting on this Achievement, Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce the successful registration of 4 acres of land in Modinagar, marking a pivotal moment in our growth journey. This strategic expansion, registered on August 16, 2024, is a key step in consolidating our operations and advancing our future plans. The new facility, with construction already underway, will significantly enhance our production capabilities.

This expansion is especially important for scaling up our production of value-added products, such as pneumatic nails and stainless-steel nails. The demand for these high-quality, value-added products, particularly from international customers, is on the rise. This facility will enable us to better meet this increasing demand and strengthen our position in the global market.

We are committed to leveraging this expansion to enhance our operational efficiency and continue delivering top-notch products to our customers worldwide."

