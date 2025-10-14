Mailmodo Launches AI Agents: Redefining the Future of Email Marketing Through Autonomous Campaign Execution

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Mailmodo, the interactive email marketing platform, today announced the launch of Mailmodo AI Agents, a first-of-its-kind innovation that allows marketers to plan, create, automate, and analyze email campaigns from a single prompt, eliminating the need for multiple tools, manual workflows, and complex setups.

Trusted by over 5000+ brands including leading names in fintech, edtech, and e-commerce, Mailmodo helps marketers create high-performing, interactive campaigns that drive measurable results. With the introduction of AI Agents, the platform strengthens its mission to make marketing faster, smarter, and more human.

Mailmodo is among the few AI-first companies from India building for global markets and is uniquely positioned as the only platform that enables marketers to design and execute emails using AI.

Traditional marketing tools require marketers to juggle multiple platforms for design, automation, segmentation, and analytics. Mailmodo AI Agents change that paradigm enabling marketers to simply describe their goal in plain language, and the agent builds the complete workflow- from templates to audience segmentation to performance tracking.

Prompting is becoming the default way people interact with technology, and marketing workflows are evolving in the same direction," said Aquibur Rahman, Founder and CEO of Mailmodo. "Email marketing has been slow to catch up with the AI revolution. With Mailmodo AI, we wanted to close that gap. By bringing planning, creation, automation, and analysis together in one platform, we're helping marketers go live in minutes instead of days, and showing what the future of email marketing can look like."

Mailmodo's AI Agents stand out by enabling true end-to-end execution, managing the entire campaign lifecycle from strategy and design to automation, segmentation, and reporting. With a prompt-first interface, marketers can launch complex campaigns simply by using natural language, with no coding, setup, or tool-switching required. Designed especially for lean teams, startups, and SMBs, Mailmodo empowers marketers to achieve enterprise-grade automation and performance without the usual complexity or overhead.

Early adopters have reported significantly faster go-to-market cycles and improved performance consistency.

Mailmodo AI Agents will roll out globally by October 14, 2025.

About Mailmodo

Founded in 2021, Mailmodo is leading the email revolution by enabling marketers to create, send, and automate interactive emails that drive real engagement and performance. Unlike traditional ESPs, Mailmodo allows users to take action directly within emails turning every campaign into a two-way, high-performing experience powered by AI.

Backed by Y Combinator (S21) and Sequoia Surge, Mailmodo has been recognized as a G2 Leader for its innovation and usability. Since its launch, the platform has empowered marketers to simplify complex workflows, enhance conversions, and unlock the full potential of email marketing through interactivity and automation.

