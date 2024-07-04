Maison 52: A Victorian-Inspired Members Exclusive Lounge by Aspect Hospitality

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Maison 52, an epitome of luxury and sophistication, introduces the Aspect Hospitality Membership, offering spirited individuals the opportunity to elevate their lifestyle and dining experiences. Nestled in the heart of Khar-Bandra, Maison 52 is an exclusive members-only lounge that pays tribute to the opulence of the Victorian era. This 1500 sq. ft. haven celebrates old-world charm and elegance.

The Aspect Hospitality Membership at Maison 52 is more than just a card; it serves as a gateway to an exclusive world of unparalleled privileges and personalized perks. It caters to esteemed customers' refined tastes and sophisticated preferences with enticing dining discounts, VIP access, and luxury partnerships. Maison 52's interior is a masterpiece of Victorian-inspired design, featuring rich burgundy tones that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Custom-designed ornamental wallpapers embellish the walls and ceilings. The lounge offers cozy informal spaces, including a statement floating bar area, an 8-seater dining table, pod seating, and plush couches around fireplaces, evoking the ambiance of a royal club. Neo-classic and Victorian influences are evident in the decorative lamps, old family portraits, Roman-style rugs, and antique decor pieces carefully layered throughout the space. A statement faceted mirror and glass panel wall create an exaggerated illusion of the overall space, enhancing its grandeur. Luxurious washrooms, clad in white and red Levante marble with custom wallpaper elements, epitomize opulence.

Over the years, Aspect Hospitality has served its patrons with unwavering dedication, transforming every meal into a cherished memory. Built on a vision to be India's leader in the hospitality domain, it delivers a gastronomic experience that transports diners to a new dimension. With each restaurant, Aspect grows stronger, pushing boundaries and creating new milestones. Under the Aspect Hospitality umbrella, brands include Akina, Estella, Prive by Akina, The Coconut Boy, The South Table (Bangalore), Nom Nom, Tuya's, Radio Bar, and Brunch and Cake OPA Kipos.

What Does the Maison 52 Membership Offer?

* Unbeatable Discounts: Enjoy a remarkable 50 per cent discount on food and beverages, available from 10 am to 7 pm every day at Maison 52.

* Exclusive Dining Offers: Delight in culinary delights with a 20 per cent discount at restaurants from Tuesday to Sunday, and a 30 per cent discount on Mondays.

* 7-Day Access: Access the Maison 52 membership lounge daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

* Preferred Rates: Host gatherings at preferred rates, ensuring memorable experiences at Maison 52 and all Aspect Hospitality venues.

* Luxury Partnerships: Benefit from special privileges at leading lifestyle, beauty, and other brands.

* Personal Celebrations: Receive surprises on birthdays and anniversaries, adding magic to your celebrations.

* Networking Opportunities: Expand professional and social circles with complimentary access to exclusive networking events and workshops.

* Priority Treatment: Enjoy priority reservations and fast-track access, with a dedicated concierge to assist in booking corporate events.

* Referral Rewards: Receive a complimentary meal for four with every five successful referrals.

Terms & Conditions:

* The card is non-transferable and can only be used by the person whose name appears on the card.

* The cardholder is permitted to invite or accompany up to three guests.

* A hard copy of the card is required to avail of the discount.

* Discounts are applicable on dine-in a la carte only.

* Discount is allowed for a maximum of 10 persons, including the cardholder.

* Discounts cannot be combined with any other discount/scheme/program.

* The card is valid for the duration of the current Membership tenure, and new cards will be issued upon renewal.

* Each Membership is valid for 12 months.

Aspect Hospitality invites individuals to join the Aspect Hospitality Membership at Maison 52 and immerse themselves in a world of luxury, sophistication, and exclusive benefits. Elevate the lifestyle and indulge in the ultimate dining and social experiences that Maison 52 has to offer.

About Maison 52

Maison 52 is a premier destination for business meetings, networking events, and lifestyle experiences, offering a harmonious blend of sophistication, indulgence, and impressive experiences. From exquisite culinary offerings to exclusive events, Maison is synonymous with unparalleled luxury and refinement.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453493/Maison_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor