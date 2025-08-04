Maitreya Named “Icon Of Excellence” By Times Of India – A Spiritual Mystic For The Modern Era

New Delhi [India], August 4: Maitreya (previously known as Yaahoo Baba) is recognized as one of India's “Icons of Excellence” by The Times of India — a prestigious recognition of his transformative impact on spiritual seekers and global consciousness.

Maitreya is a contemporary spiritual mystic and spiritual teacher who embodies the timeless wisdom of Advaita, Zen, Sufi, Bhakti, Tantra, Taoism, and Yoga. Known for his simple yet profound way of sharing deep truths, he invites seekers to encounter their true self, behind all identities and mind.

His deep meditation retreats, healing retreats, and online retreats are supported by Satsang with Maitreya, spiritual podcasts, and global events. Utsav Sangha, his growing international sangha and spiritual community, holds transformative conscious festivals, therapeutic programs, and spiritual retreats— through which thousands have experienced inner peace and self-realization.

Maitreya also designed a unique gift, Utsav Kirtan, an international band celebrating sacred songs of all spiritual lineages and spreading joy and devotion worldwide.

Rooted in the living lineages of Osho and Sri Mooji, Maitreya combines their wisdom into a distinctive path of transformation. He guides seekers through psychotherapy, chakra healing, kundalini and chakra meditation therapies, supporting deep transformation, a vibrant fulfilled life, and pointing always to the ultimate truth in his satsang.

With a heart dedicated to human awakening and mindful living, his message transcends traditions and speaks directly to the heart of the modern human experience.

Weekly Satsang with Maitreya: Live online spiritual discourse and Q&A every Sunday at 11:30 AM IST — open to all seekers worldwide.

Learn More: Explore his work, upcoming spiritual retreats, and resources at utsavsangha.org

