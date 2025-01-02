MaitriBodh Parivaar Concludes Maitri Mahotsav - A Global Celebration of Spiritual Empowerment and Social Progress

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization, hosted the Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival in Karjat, Maharashtra, bringing together over 10,000 participants on-ground and millions more through televised broadcasts. This annual celebration, initiated in 2019, marks December 27 as a day dedicated to promoting spirituality, social responsibility, and global harmony.

The festival showcased MaitriBodh Parivaar's transformative initiatives addressing societal needs. Maitri Adarsh Gram focused on rural empowerment, Earth Embrace promoted environmental stewardship, while Chinta-Mukt Bharat, a newly launched initiative, aims to foster mental well-being through tools like Nachiket, a virtual chatbot for daily life challenges. The event witnessed significant strides in healthcare including over 850 individuals receiving eye care, with cataract surgeries performed for critical cases. For the first time in Raigad district, limb sizing, making, and fitting were completed within 18 hours, transforming lives with renewed mobility and confidence.

The day began with the Vishwashanti Maha-Yagnya, where revered priests performed six hours of Vedic chants, invoking prayers for global peace. As the sun set amidst the serene mountains, the celebration came alive with cultural performances by renowned artists such as singer Aditya Narayan and Kathak dancer Urmilla Kanetkar. Buddhist monks, Sikh leaders, and other spiritual luminaries added to the event's cultural and spiritual diversity, uniting India's rich heritage under one roof.

Maitreya Dadashreeji (Transformation Pioneer, Founder - MaitriBodh Parivaar) expressed, "Maitri Mahotsav is a celebration of Love, Life, and Transformation. Through the Global Maitri Festival, we strive to restore Bharat's true essence as a socially, economically, and spiritually empowered nation. By cultivating love and compassion, we aim to inspire significant global transformation to uplift humanity."

The highlight was Maitreya Dadashreeji's inspiring message of Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat, urging everyone to embrace selfless service and transformation. "Ek Vishwa, Ek Parivaar. Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat. Offer us your mind, and we will transform it, returning it to you renewed," he shared, calling for a shift from 'me' to 'we' for a stronger nation and humanity.

Renowned guests including Smita Jayakar, Kajal Aggarwal, and leaders from various walks of life graced the event. Maitri Mahotsav remains a beacon of hope, fostering spiritual growth, social progress, and unity, inspiring millions worldwide.

