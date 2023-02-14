Majestic Garbh Sankar, the pioneering parental wellness initiative, launches the Marathi version of the Garbh Sanskar Guru App

Majestic Garbh Sanskar, one of the foremost initiatives focusing on the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of new mothers and pregnant women, has recently announced the launch of the Marathi version of the Garbh Sanskar Guru App. Drawing on the ancient concept of Garbh Sanskar, the app, with the launch of the latest version in Marathi, is envisioned to touch the lives of 5 lahks Marathi speakers in the next six months, expanding the already considerable user base, consisting of the Hindi, English, and Gujarati speaking population.

Launched in 2008, Majestic Garbh Sanskar is proud to have helped over 2 million mothers in one of the most vulnerable and intimate periods of their life: pregnancy. Via well-curated webinars and workshops conducted by over 300 expert trainers, 60 per cent of whom are doctors, Majestic Garbh Sanskar touched several lives of numerous pregnant women in the journey of birthing a happy and healthy child.

About the launch of the Marathi version, Prof. Hardik Upadhyay, Founder of Majestic Garbh Sanskar, said, "Everyone in this world is emotionally connected with their mother tongue. We were receiving constant inquiries from the Maharastra region about Marathi language support in Garbh Sanskar Guru App. We are happy to announce that in a month, the Garbh Sanskar Guru App will be available with Marathi language support, which will help the native Marathi speaker to feel more connected with the baby in the womb."

What attracts so many women to the services of Majestic Garbh Sanskar is the initiative's relentless effort to offer, in addition to the invaluable knowledge of Garbh Sanskar, personalized advice for each unique pregnancy. As a testament to the popularity of the brand, Garbh Sanskar Guru App, the first app in the world providing regular guidance in a painstakingly curated Garbh Sanskar course to pregnant mothers, has over 10 lakh downloads, reaching more than 3.5 lakh users in each language version, along with a significant number of social media followers, clocking north of 2.5 lakhs.

Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to the cause of parental wellness, hand-holding millions into the journey of motherhood. With the launch of the app's Marathi version, the company has taken yet another stride in the direction of providing the best available support to mothers and their unborn children.

For more information, visit - http://guru.garbhsanskar.co

Connect with us on social media -https://www.instagram.com/majestic_garbh_sanskar/

