Major Boost to India's Web3 Sector: Crewsphere Launches Web3 Sankalp Tour Across Major Cities

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 1: In a significant move to bolster India's growing Web3 ecosystem, ICP India Hub Crewsphere has launched the highly anticipated Web3 Sankalp Tour 2024. Set to take place across six of the country's most prominent citiesMumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Chennaithe tour promises to be a game-changer in democratizing Web 3.0 education and fostering innovation among the next generation of developers.

As India cements its position as a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption, Crewsphere's initiative offers a timely and much-needed boost to the country's Web3 sector. The Web3 Sankalp Tour is designed to bridge the knowledge gap that still exists for many students and aspiring developers, particularly those outside major metropolitan areas. By bringing intensive, hands-on blockchain training to different regions, Crewsphere aims to equip participants with practical skills in Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) development, one of the most advanced blockchain technologies available today.

This tour is not just another event on the Web3 calendar; it's a strategic initiative aimed at empowering students and young professionals across India to become key players in the Web3 space. As Crewsphere co-founder Bandhul Bansal explains, "The Web3 Sankalp Tour is our commitment to making Web3 education accessible to all. We believe that innovation in this sector should not be limited to a few tech hubs but spread across the country to create a more inclusive and collaborative ecosystem."

The tour will feature in-depth workshops and bootcamps, providing participants with a hands-on understanding of Internet Computer Protocol technology. These sessions are designed to move beyond theory and give students a concrete understanding of how Web3 can be applied in real-world scenarios. From decentralized finance to supply chain solutions, the focus will be on helping participants not just learn but also innovate, using the power of Web3.

Deepak Goyal, co-founder of Crewsphere, emphasized the practical nature of the tour. "Our goal is to empower students with the tools they need to thrive in the decentralized tech landscape. The Web3 Sankalp Tour is about giving participants real-world skills that will help them not only understand blockchain but also apply it in meaningful ways," he said.

The Web3 Sankalp Tour is expected to play a crucial role in expanding India's Web3 capabilities, especially as the country's crypto adoption continues to soar. While India is already recognized as a leader in Web3, thanks to a strong grassroots movement, initiatives like the Web3 Sankalp Tour are essential to sustaining and accelerating this growth. By investing in the education of future Web3 developers, Crewsphere is helping ensure that India remains at the forefront of global Web3 innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor