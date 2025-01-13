Make 2025 Your Winning Year with Emirates Draw PICK2: Growing Cash Pot Raffle!

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: Emirates Draw rings in 2025 with PICK2, an exciting new game offering players a unique winning experience! PICK2 features Twice Daily Draws with a Progressive Prize pool and a Growing Guaranteed Pot. With every ticket purchased, the pot keeps growing. For AED 10, players around the world can participate in the 2 PM and 8 PM UAE time draws.

A Rewarding Gaming Experience

PICK2 offers higher chances to win with only 2 numbers out of 20. Match one or both numbers for daily shared prizes. Plus, players who participate during the first and third week (Days 1-7 and 16-22), double their chances to win the Guaranteed Cash Pot, awarded every two weeks to one lucky winner!

Play Anytime, Win Anytime!

Available on emiratesdraw.com and mobile app on IOS and Android, so players have the chance to win wherever they are. Track their entries, check results, and stay updated!

Paul Chader, Head of Commercial at Emirates Draw, shared: "PICK2 is a fresh addition to the Emirates Draw Portfolio, designed to redefine winning opportunities. Unlike our other games, PICK2 offers prizes that grow with every ticket bought, adding an exciting element to every draw. The vibrant orange colour reflects optimism and positivity. Our goal has always been to create games that bring people together in moments of hope and excitement and we are confident PICK2 will resonate with players looking for a seamless and engaging experience! We stand by our promise of 'For A Better Tomorrow,' transforming lives and supporting the planet."

Emirates Draw remains committed to transparency, responsible play, and fairness, following international best practices.

How to Play?

1. Register or log in at emiratesdraw.com or app.

2. Select PICK2 and choose your draw(s).

3. Pick two numbers from 1 to 20 or the 'RANDOMISE' icon.

4. Plan ahead and double your chances by selecting the next draw too.

5. Pay with a valid debit/credit card, BOUNZ points, or Wallet Balance.

6. Check for an email confirmation of your entry and follow the results.

Progressive Daily Draw Results

- 2 PM (Dubai), 10 AM (GMT), and 3:30 PM (IST).

- 8 PM (Dubai), 4 PM (GMT), and 9:30 PM (IST).

Participation Cutoff Time

- Midday Draw: 1:50 PM (Dubai), 9:50 AM (GMT), and 3:20 PM (IST).

- Evening Draw: 7:50 PM (Dubai), 3:50 PM (GMT), and 9:20 PM (IST).

Raffle Draw 'Growing Cash Pot'

The cash pot grows with every ticket purchased! Raffle result will be posted at 8 PM (Dubai), 4 PM (GMT), and 9:30 PM (IST) every two weeks. Check the website for the upcoming raffle date.

PICK2 at emiratesdraw.com to win twice daily and transform your life with the Guaranteed Growing Cash prize Follow @emiratesdraw for the latest updates and for more information, international customers can call +971 4 356 2424 or email customersupport@emiratesdraw.com.

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw is a global gaming operator that provides entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to supporting individuals and society. A proud company rooted in the values of working towards a sustainable future, grounded on the principles of social and environmental responsibility, positively impacting and bringing real change, for its lucky international winners. Emirates Draw is committed to giving back to the community through its leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme. The company features five fast-growing games, EASY6, FAST5, MEGA7, PICK1, and PICK2 delivering thousands of dirhams daily and millions weekly.

Emirates Draw PICK2

An exciting twice daily draw with a progressive prize pool and a Growing Cash Pot Raffle! Match one or both numbers to win daily shared prizes and the Growing Pot every two weeks. Play early to double (2X) the chances of winning the guaranteed cash pot! With multiple chances to win, the excitement never stops. Daily results at 2 PM (Dubai), 10 AM (GMT), 3:30 PM (IST) and 8 PM (Dubai), 4 PM (GMT), 9:30 PM (IST). Raffle result at 8 PM (Dubai), 4 PM (GMT), and 9:30 PM (IST) every two weeks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor