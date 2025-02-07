‘Make in India’ booster: Galaxy S25 series secure over 4.3 lakh pre-orders, up 20 pc

New Delhi, Feb 7 India-manufactured flagship Galaxy S25 series of smartphones saw a record over 430,000 pre-orders in the country – 20 per cent higher as compared to Galaxy S24 series last year, the company said on Friday.

Samsung is manufacturing Galaxy S25 series at its Noida factory for the consumers in the country.

“Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 smartphones set a new standard as true AI companions with Samsung’s most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

“We have seen strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series among young tech-savvy consumers, who are at the forefront of Galaxy AI usage,” he informed.

For Galaxy S25 consumers in India, Google's Gemini Live will be available in Hindi since the start, underscoring the importance of India for Samsung.

On the Galaxy S25 series, AI agents with multimodal capabilities are integrated within the One UI 7 platform to perform complex tasks seamlessly across apps and enable natural user interactions through speech, text, videos and images.

Now, ‘Brief’ tool provides tailored suggestions to guide through the day and Now Bar offers a new hub for ongoing activities, said the company.

From enhanced productivity with Writing Assist to limitless creativity unleashed by Drawing Assist, the expanded capabilities of Galaxy AI continue to empower users in every aspect of their daily lives.

Additionally, Google’s enhanced Circle to Search now gives users more helpful information with AI Overviews and one-tap actions.

Powering the Galaxy S25 series globally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy fuels on-device processing for more responsive AI experiences.

Starting February 7, the Galaxy S25 series will be available across retail stores and online platforms, said the company.

“This year, we widened our flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, which has helped us tap demand in smaller cities,” said Pullan.

