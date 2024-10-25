Make way for Solarkits, a solar marketplace revolutionizing the solar business

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: There are only a handful of businesses that have been created to add more value to people's lives, precisely what Founder and CEO Ravi Harsoda has done with building his one-of-a-kind solar business, Solarkits with the aim to revolutionize the solar industry.

Solar energy equals to sustainable growth and solar tech-driven future.

Solar energy has become the cornerstone for sustainable growth and thus, the founder believed in establishing a one-stop solution in the solar industry with Solarkits. Holding 8+ years of experience in the industry, the young business talent from Rajkot, Gujarat developed Solarkits into an all-in-one B2B platform designed for simplifying procurement and management of solar materials, paving the way for businesses to succeed in the solar revolution. Solarkits since its inception has only been on an upward growth trend, thanks to its unparalleled support and solutions for all those starting in solar or looking to streamline their operations.

Solarkits builds the foundation for the growing demand for solar installation.

Solarkits, as a solar marketplace is where solar business thrives, points out Harsoda, while also highlighting that it has today become a comprehensive solution for solar BOM and timely supply. It is a platform, where businesses of all sizes can thrive while focusing on serving their customers. It is thus not just a sustainable opportunity but also something that helps businesses get more profitable, while Solarkits takes care of their services and maintenance part. They take care of varied types of solar projects like residential, commercial, solar pump, and solar light. Harsoda feels passionate about the solar industry because he is aware of how the solar tech can transform the lives of future generations. During his post graduation at SIT, New Zealand, solar business caught his attention, where he developed the business model and studied solar technology for business.

What has helped Solarkits stay unique?

Solarkits addresses challenges that solar businesses face when it comes to balancing quality, cost-efficiency and timely delivery. The platform thus provides -

- Best-in-industry delivery time: Solarkits ensures that solar materials are delivered on time always for installations to proceed without any delay.

- Custom Solar Kits: The Company makes tailored kits allowing users to combine solar panels, inverters, and other components.

- Major brands in one place: All industry giants and also the emerging brands can be found under Solarkits, offering a vast selection of solar products.

The founder aims to make Solarkits the #1 online solar brand with maximum impact on small business. They wish to impact 4000 such small solar businesses and turn them successful. Before 2030, the team aims to provide services to 10,000 solar businesses.

