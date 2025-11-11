Make Your Label: Revolutionizing Fashion Entrepreneurship

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: After transforming Sotbella into a benchmark for affordable luxury, Meher Sheikh is launching her next bold venture Make Your Label. With Sotbella, she proved that high fashion doesn't have to come with a high price tag. Now, she's extending that vision by helping aspiring designers turn their ideas into successful brands.

Joining her in this mission is Aditya Raysingh, Co-Founder, marketing visionary, and brand growth strategist whose innovative thinking and sharp execution have consistently driven impactful business transformations. Together, Meher and Aditya are uniting creative artistry, operational expertise, and strategic marketing to revolutionize how fashion brands are born, built, and grown.

Empowering Founders Through Technology

Make Your Label is a 360° platform that unites every stage of brand creation from design and sampling to market testing and production. By leveraging technology and streamlined processes, it eliminates traditional barriers like high costs, complex logistics, and multi-vendor coordination.

Founders can now focus on creativity while the platform handles operations making brand-building efficient, affordable, and scalable.

Test. Learn. Scale.

Instead of overproducing untested designs, Make Your Label enables founders to create small-batch samples, test them in the market, and scale only what performs best. This smart, data-driven approach reduces risk and ensures every product resonates with real customer demand.

Through insights and feedback loops, designers can refine their collections and grow sustainably.

Simplifying the Journey, Amplifying Creativity

From concept to scale, Make Your Label offers an integrated, end-to-end solution design consultation, sample creation, marketing, and production all under one roof. The result? Less chaos, fewer costs, and more creative freedom for founders.

A Launchpad for the Next Generation of Fashion Leaders

Where Sotbella made luxury accessible to consumers, Make Your Label makes entrepreneurship accessible to creators. It's not just a service it's a movement empowering designers to innovate fearlessly and build brands that last.

Make Your Label where fashion meets technology, and ideas become brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor